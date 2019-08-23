MOUNT PLEASANT - Keegan Williams had 229 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns to lead Oceanside Collegiate past Baptist Hill, 58-12, Friday at Park West.
The Landsharks senior running back rushed for a career-high 204 yards, averaging 15.7 yards per carry. He went without a touch through the opening six minutes of the game and still finished with 115 rushing yards and three scores to help Oceanside to a 41-12 halftime advantage.
“This is awesome being able to be out here with these guys,” Williams said. “I think this win is a statement for what we want to do the rest of the year.”
It took Oceanside nearly 12 minutes to find the end zone. The Landsharks eventually broke through with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Sean Cooney to Walker Rhue that pushed Oceanside ahead 10-6 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. Cooney finished with 262 yards on 15-of-29 passing and two scores.
“We did some good things tonight,” Oceanside coach Chad Grier said. “We were a little slow early but I think we woke up and we fixed some things and I like how we finished.”
Oceanside (1-0) heads to to Savannah Christian (Ga.) next week. Baptist Hill (0-1) will face Bishop England next week.