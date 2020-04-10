Kansas, Florida State reach championship game in Hoops Frenzy

Kansas and Florida State have advanced to the championship game of Hoops Frenzy, The Post and Courier's version of March Madness that allows readers to decide which college basketball teams advance.
In the Final Four, Florida State beat Michigan State and Kansas knocked off Gonzaga in voting by readers. Voting for the championship began Friday and ends Sunday at 1 p.m. The winner will be announced Monday.
To vote in the final round of Hoops Frenzy, go to postandcourier.com/hoops2020.
The Hoops Frenzy bracket can be found inside Saturday’s sports section.