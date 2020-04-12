Kansas beats Florida State in Hoops Frenzy championship

Kansas, one of the most dominant basketball teams in the country, won Hoops Frenzy, the Post and Courier’s version of March Madness that allowed readers to decide winners in each round.
The Jayhawks were one of 64 teams teams in the tournament bracket and the top seed in the Midwest. The other No. 1 seeds were Dayton in the East, Gonzaga in the West, and Baylor in the South.
Hoops Frenzy voting ended Sunday. Readers picked Kansas over No. 2 Florida State, who upset Baylor in the Elite Eight en route to the championship matchup.
Kansas, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, also bested quality teams to win it all, including Gonzaga and Duke. Florida State is No. 4 in the AP poll.
Hoops Frenzy was created in lieu of March Madness, which was canceled along with most over collegiate and professional sports due to the spread of the coronavirus.
More than 5,400 votes were cast throughout the duration of Hoops Frenzy.