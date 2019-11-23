The Citadel finished off a three-game, 2,700-mile basketball road trip with a 79-75 victory at Marist on Saturday night, led by 27 points from Kaiden Rice.

The junior guard hit 6 of 12 from 3-point range as the 2-4 Bulldogs won in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., ending a road trip that included a win at Southeast Missouri State and a loss at Illinois.

Eddie Davis added 14 points, including the go-ahead bucket on a dunk with 23 seconds left. Freshmen guards Fletcher Abee and Rudy Fitzgibbons scored 11 each for the Bulldogs.

Matthew Herasme and Tyler Sagl scored 15 each for Marist (1-3).

The Citadel shot 14 of 30 from 3-point range (46.7 percent) and led by as many as 41-31 early in the second half.

Marist rallied to lead by 73-69 with in the final minutes before the Bulldogs outscored the Red Foxes by 10-2 to finish the game.

Rice nailed a 3-point shot and then made three free throws to tie the score at 75-75. On an inbounds play under The Citadel's basket, point guard Tyson Batiste found Davis cutting off a screen for a wide-open dunk and a 77-75 lead with 23 seconds left.

Derek Webster blocked a driving shot by Marist's Michael Cubbage with five seconds to play, and Alex Reed made two free throws to ice the victory.

The Citadel returns home to play Brevard on Tuesday.