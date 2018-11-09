The National Steeplechase Association is coming to Charleston on Sunday for the final race of its high stakes season.
Spectators can enjoy five races with a total of $100,000 in purse money when some of the best racers in the country compete at Stono Ferry in Hollywood.
The gates open at 10 a.m. with the first race slated for 1 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at cuetoems.com/steeplechase_2018/Tickets.aspx.
Toby Edwards, race director for the event, said having a Steeplechase in the Lowcountry is a must because of Charleston’s rich history with the sport.
“Ending our racing season in Charleston is paramount to keeping up the tradition,” he said. “We want to give fans an experience that emerses in the tradition of competitive horse racing with all the Southern nostalgia, history and charm. It’s truly a Southern festival.”
For the more causal attendees, the big hats, suits and dresses are always a way to enjoy the event. And plenty of food and drink vendors will be on tap.
Some of the proceeds from the event will go toward The County Cradle to Career, a nonprofit that works to improve education and job opportunities in the area.
For more information visit steeplechaseofcharleston.com.