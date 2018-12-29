ARLINGTON, Texas — Justyn Ross might not admit it now, but there was a time — about six weeks ago to be more precise — when even he, couldn't quite wrap his head around all tat he was contributing to Clemson's No. 2 football team.
In his down time, the Clemson freshman receiver would sit around with freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon and marvel at the impact he was getting to make as just a teenager who only arrived on Clemson's campus six months ago.
Was this all really happening?
"We're kind of still surprised," Ross said at the time. "Like — we don't even think it's real."
Maybe now it's starting to sink in.
Saturday night, Ross stole the show on the biggest stage of college football to date this season when he put on a clinic against Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl and was a can't-miss factor in Clemson's 30-3 rout of the Fighting Irish that puts the Tigers back in the national championship for the third time in four years.
With six catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns, Ross led all receivers on his career night and averaged a mind-boggling 24.7 yards per catch, which broke a Clemson record initially set in 1999 by Brian Wofford against Mississippi State in the Peach Bowl.
His production when it came to yards after the catch flashed just how athletic the young Ross is and had to have had NFL scouts on hand salivating at what his potential can be in two years when he is draft-eligible.
Lawrence threw Ross a 52-yard laser toward the beginning of the second quarter, then another 42-yard dime toward the end of it that both went for touchdowns. On a night when Clemson's running game was silenced in the first half, Ross was the spark the Tigers craved.
"Well, Justyn Ross is just a special talent. That's why he was one of the top receivers in the country," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "He's big, strong. He's confident and he's well-prepared. He's one of those guys that loves to be coached. And for a young player to make an impact, it takes a certain level of maturity. And he's got that."
Raised by a strong military mother, Ross has the perfect package coaches look for in that he loves constructive criticism but is also able to combine his athletic gifts with the mindset to be successful that most freshmen need more time to develop.
The No. 1 player in all of Alabama when he was in high school, Ross spurned Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide to suit up for Swinney and the Tigers, which only continues to pay dividends with each passing week.
Combine Ross with Tee Higgins in the national championship game next week and Clemson has an offensive attack that any defense would be concerned about with a two-headed monster that has a 6-4 head on either side.
Don't expect Lawrence to stop throwing to his fellow freshman any time soon.
"There's a lot of them," Lawrence said of his playmakers. "You saw tonight.
"They did an awesome job and it shows how good those guys are."
Maybe Ross is starting to believe that now, too.