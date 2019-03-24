Designated hitter Andrew Judkins delivered a walk-off single up the middle in the bottom of the 10th inning to give The Citadel a 3-2 victory over VMI on Sunday afternoon at Riley Park.
VMI (5-18, 1-2 Southern Conference) knotted the game at 2 with two outs in the ninth inning on a Callen Nuccio double to right field. In the bottom of the 10th, Ben Peden started the Bulldogs' winning rally with an infield single to the right side. After a fielder’s choice, Will Bastian walked to put two on with one out. Judkins followed by hitting a 2-2 pitch through the middle for the game-winning hit.
The Bulldogs (9-15, 2-1) took the series 2-1 after dropping the opener on Friday.
Citadel starter Dylan Spence gave up just one run on seven hits and six strikeouts over seven innings. Ian Foggo (1-0) allowed just one hit and struck out one in his 12/3 innings to pick up the victory.
Cole Simpson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs after replacing Jeffery Brown, who left in the second inning after fouling a pitch off his leg. His first RBI came after he inherited a 1-2 cound and tied the game at 1 with an RBI single to right on the first pitch he saw. His second RBI came in the fourth inning, a single that scored Judkins, who had walked and moved to third on a single by Tilo Skole.
VMI threated to tie the game in the sixth with runners on the corners with just one out. Spence avoided any damage by getting a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning. The Keydets threatened again in the seventh by getting a runner to third with two outs, but Spence ended the inning with a strikeout.
Corey Johnston (0-2) allowed a run on two hits and a walk in his 1/3 of an inning.
Skole was 2 for 4, while Peden was 2 for 5 for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against College of Charleston at Patriots Point.
Tennessee 6, No. 24 South Carolina 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -Tennessee scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat South Carolina, taking two of three in the series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
South Carolina (16-8, 1-5 SEC) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh on Chris Cullen's two-run double to left.
Gage Hinson came in to pitch in the bottom of the inning and got a big double play to end the threat, but he put the first two runners on base on a walk and a hit by pitch in the eighth. Dylan Harley came in and gave up a single to load the bases. Sawyer Bridges relieved Harley and got a chopper off the bat of Connor Pavolony, but it was just above his outstretched hand, scoring a run. Jake Rucker then took advantage of a drawn-in infield with a two-run single through the right side to make it 5-3. Tennessee got an insurance run on Max Ferguson's sacrifice fly for the final tally.
South Carolina cut the lead to 2-1 in the fifth as Noah Campbell doubled to right and scored on Brady Allen's single to left.
Hinson (0-1) took the loss for Carolina, allowing two runs in 2/3 of an inning. TJ Shook started for Carolina, allowing five hits and two runs in 32/3 innings.
Garrett Crochet (2-1) picked up the win for Tennessee, striking out four in 32/3 innings of relief.
Cullen, who had a pair of doubles, finished 2 for 5, while Campbell was 2 for 4.
USC also started 1-5 in the SEC last season before rebounding to a 17-13 finish in league play and a super regional berth.
The Gamecocks host North Carolina A&T at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Boston College 3, No. 25 Clemson 2
BRIGHTON, MASS. - Mason Pelio pitched 62/3 strong innings to lead Boston College past Clemson at Harrington Athletics Village.
The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, fell to 18-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. The loss snapped Clemson's 13-game winning streak in ACC road games and 12-game winning streak over Boston College (12-11, 3-6).
Pelio (3-1) yielded just four hits, one unearned run and five walks with eight strikeouts. Joey Walsh pitched the final 11/3 innings to record his second save of the year. Clemson was 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position.
Tigers starter Keyshawn Askew (2-1) surrendered seven hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk in five innings pitched.
The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs thanks in part to Logan Davidson's single that extended his hitting streak to 12 games in the top of the first inning and scored a run on Kyle Wilkie's double play.
The Eagles responded with a run in both the first and second inning, with the latter on Gian Martellini's leadoff homer. Boston College doubled its lead in the seventh inning on Jake Alu's run-scoring bunt single.
Elijah Henderson registered his first career RBI on a groundout in the eighth inning to cut the lead to one, but the Tigers left the bases loaded.
The Tigers travel to Charlotte on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Elon 8, College of Charleston 6
MOUNT PLEASANT - Elon scored three times in the eighth to defeat College of Charleston and take two of three in the weekend series at Patriots Point.
Clay Hunt, Harrison Hawkins and Danny Wondrack each homered to help the Cougars (14-10, 1-2 CAA) erase an early four-run deficit.
Hunt and Wondrack each clubbed two-run home runs, while Hawkins went 2 for 5 with a solo shot. Chaz Davey collected two hits and scored two runs, while Bradley Dixon went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base.
Steven Cook tossed six strong innings in relief, allowing one unearned run on four hits after relieving starter Brooks Lucas in the first. Tradd James worked a scoreless seventh, while Nathan Ocker (3-1) was charged with three runs in the eighth to take the loss.
Cam Devanney belted a three-run homer in the first for Elon (13-11, 2-1).
Ty Adcock (2-1) pitched three shutout innings in relief to earn the win.
The Cougars host The Citadel at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Radford 9, Charleston Southern 6
Radford used a five-run ninth inning to rally past Charleston Southern and complete a weekend series sweep at CSU Ballpark.
Payton Holdsworth had a three-hit day in his first start and the duo of Josh Litchfield and Sam Trend-Beacom drove home two runs for CSU (8-18, 0-6 Big South) but the Highlanders (10-13, 4-2 Big South) used five hits and an error to stun the Bucs in the final inning.
CSU starter Cody Maw took a no-decision after allowing four runs in 62/3 innings. He allowed six hits and two walks while striking out six.
CSU responded to the early deficit with three runs in the third inning. Ryan Stoudemire singled and both Jason Miller and Dante Blakeney walked, allowing Trend-Beacom to drive home two runs to tie it. Holdsworth collected the first of his three hits to give the Bucs a 3-2 lead before Stoudemire’s fourth blast of the season made it 4-2.
Radford tied it at 4 with two in the fifth, but CSU went up 6-4 thanks to Litchfield’s two-run home run – his first of the season.
The Bucs host Savannah State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Troy 10, No. 19 Coastal Carolina 8
CONWAY – Logan Cerny hit a grand slam and Drew Frederic hit a two-run homer to key a six-run third inning for Troy in a victory over Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Coastal Carolina (18-5-1, 5-1 Sun Belt), which won the series 2-1, outhit Troy 16-12.
Kieton Rivers went 3 for 4 with a walk, falling a homer shy of the cycle, while Scott McKeon was 3 for 5 with a double for the Chanticleers. Nick Lucky was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Jake Wright and Parker Chavers each went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Cameron Pearcey was 2 for 4 with an RBI).
Coastal freshman Garrett McDaniels (0-1) was roughed up for six runs, all in the third inning, on seven hits, one walk and two strikeouts over three innings.
On the other side, the Trojans’ spot starter Cory Gill (1-1) picked up his first win of the year, surrendering just four runs on nine hits, two walks and just one strikeout in six innings.
Coastal Carolina is at UNC Wilmington at 6 p.m. Tuesday.