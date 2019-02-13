COLUMBIA — Josh Belk’s college football career is again on hold, and may not ever resume.
Sources indicated to The Post and Courier on Wednesday that Belk has left the South Carolina football team, not even a full year since he first joined it after transferring from Clemson. While the situation is fluid, and there is a possibility that Belk could rejoin the team before spring practice begins on Feb. 27, as of Wednesday Belk’s locker was cleaned out.
One source said that Belk doesn’t enjoy the game anymore, but didn’t know of Belk’s future plans. Another source said that as of Wednesday, Belk was not listed in the NCAA’s transfer portal.
USC sports information did not immediately return a phone call, nor did Everett Stubbs, the Chester attorney who represented Belk when he transferred from Clemson.
Gamecocks running back Caleb Kinlaw responded to one report with a Tweet reading, “Prayers up for our bro, dnt (sic) pass judgment. Life is more than just football.”
It’s the latest sharp turn of a strange journey for Belk, the big-time defensive line prospect from tiny Richburg and Lewisville High School. A U.S. Army All-American who signed with Clemson and enrolled for spring practice, Belk was reported to be dominant at times in scrimmages but still wanted out by the summer.
After Stubbs met with Belk, the two asked for and received a full release from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Belk enrolled at USC and began practicing with the Gamecocks in August, while filing a waiver with the NCAA to play right away.
Belk’s family was reportedly the concern then, a family member’s health issue requiring Belk to be closer to home. The NCAA granted the request and Belk was eligible to play, although he reported to camp much heavier than his listed weight at Clemson.
Belk recorded seven tackles in six games but also fought an ankle injury throughout the season. He was expected to be part of a deep and talented defensive line for the Gamecocks this season.