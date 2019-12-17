Jordan Burch .jpg
Hammond's Jordan Burch is multi-talented but best known as a defensive end who is one of the top uncommitted players in the 2020 high school recruiting class. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

On the eve of the early national signing period, Hammond School defensive lineman Jordan Burch is the biggest recruiting prize still left uncommitted.

And no one seems to know where he’ll sign on Wednesday.

Burch is scheduled to make his announcement on ESPU at 2:30 p.m. from Hammond School in Columbia.

The early national signing period will open Wednesday and finish on Friday.

Burch has done no media interviews about his recruitment for more than a year, so the speculation on his college decision has been rampant. The four most likely destinations appear to be Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia and LSU.

The 6-5, 255-pound defensive end is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect by ESPN and No. 8 by Rivals.com.

Burch’s last official visit was to Georgia, which leads many recruiting analysts to believe that the Bulldogs could the favorite to land the talented defensive lineman.

“OK, the odds are against me here with Clemson and South Carolina still very much in the mix as home state schools but I’m sticking with Georgia,” said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Mike Farrell. “Why? (Georgia head coach) Kirby Smart is a great closer and Burch wants to stay close to home without being too close.”

But the Gamecocks and Tigers are still strong contenders.

“Dabo Swinney is a good closer, too, and getting the state’s top prospect is a major priority for him,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. “There has to be a reason why Clemson isn’t pursuing five-star linebacker Justin Flowe any longer and I’m guessing it’s because the Tigers need the scholarship for Burch, who could have an instant impact on the defensive line. I’m picking Clemson.”

Listed below are the consensus top 20 prospects in South Carolina and the top 50 national players along with the top 10 recruiting classes headed into Wednesday's signing day.

South Carolina's Top 20 Recruits

No. Player, School                    Pos.      Ht.       Wt.       College

1. Jordan Burch, Hammond       DE       6-5       255       USC, Clemson, UGa., LSU

2. Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach       QB       6-1       190       Committed to USC

3. Alex Huntley, Hammond       DT       6-4       280       Committed to USC

4. Jalin Hyatt, Durth Fork          WR      6-2       170       Committed to Tennessee

5. Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest           QB       6-4       215       Committed to E. Carolina

6. Andru Phillips, Mauldin         CB       6-0       180       Committed to Kentucky

7. Tonka Hemmingway, Conway           DE       6-2       260       Committed to USC

8. Tyshawn Wannamker, Calhoun Co.          OL       6-4       330            Committed to USC

9. Trai Jones, Abbeville             OL       6-3       270       Committed to USC

10. O’Donnell Fortune, Sumter  CB       6-2       170       Committed to USC

11. Christian Miller, Hilton Head           CB       5-11     175       USC, Fla., ECU

12. Tyler Venables, Daniel        ATH     5-11     185       Committed to Clemson

13. Lavel Davis, Woodland        WR      6-6       205       Committed to Virginia

14. Lalen Cott, Cheraw              WR      6-1       170       Committed to N.C. State

15. Parker Clements, Lugoff-Elgin         OL       6-7       270       Committed to Virginia Tech

16. Omarion Dollison, Irmo       WR      5-10     175       ECU, Coastal, Charlotte

17. Rahjai Harris, Byrnes           RB       5-10     205       Committed to E. Carolina

18. Jemari Littlejohn, Gaffney    LB       6-0       225       Committed to App State

19. Kevon Haigler, Hartsville     OL       6-1       220       Committed to App State

20. Anthony Jackson, Rock Hill DB       6-1       175       Committed to Charlotte

National Top 50 Recruits

No. Player, Hometown                     Pos.      Ht.       Wt.       College

1. D.J. Uiagalelei, Bellflower, Calif.       QB       6-4       235       Committed to Clemson

2. Bryan Bresee, Damascus, MD            DT       6-5       290       Committed to Clemson

3. Bryce Young, Santa Ana, Calif.          QB       6-0       180       Committed to Alabama

4. Justin Flowe, Upland, Calif.               LB       6-3       225       Oregon, Clemson, Southern Cal

5. Elias Ricks, Bradenton, Fla.               CB       6-3       190       Committed to LSU

6. Julian Fleming, Catawissa, Penn.        WR      6-3       210       Committed to Ohio State

7. Paris Johnson, Cincinnati                   DT       6-7       295       Committed to Ohio State

8. Jordan Burch, Hammond                   DE       6-5       255       USC, Clemson, UGa., LSU

9. Myles Murphy, Powder Springs, Ga.  DE       6-4       255       Committed to Clemson

10. Keylee Ringo, Scottsdale, AZ           CB       6-3       195       Georgia, Miami, Ala.

11. Arik Gilbert, Marietta, Ga.               TE        6-5       250       Committed to LSU

12. Sav’ell Smalls, Burien, Wash.          DE       6-5       240       Committed to Washington

13. Tate Ratledge, Rome, Ga.                OL       6-5       295       Committed to Georgia

14. Bijan Robinson, Tucson, AZ            RB       6-1       205       Committed to Texas

15. Justin Rogers, Oak Park MI              DE       6-4       315       Committed to Kentucky

16. Noah Sewell, Orem Utah                 LB       6-1       260       Committed to Oregon

17. Darnell Washington, Las Vegas        TE        6-7       255       Georgia, Oregon

18. Broderick Jones, Lithonia, Ga.         OL       6-6       300       Committed to Georgia

19. Derek Wingo, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.    LB       6-1       215       Committed to Florida

20. Cartavious Rigsby, Hogansville, Ga. RB       6-1       215       Committed to Auburn

21. Rakim Jarrrett, Washington, D.C.     WR      6-0       195       Committed to LSU

22. Demouy Kennedy, Theodore, AL     LB       6-2       215       Committed to Alabama

23. Demarkcus Bowman, Lakeland, Fla. RB       5-11     190       Committed to Clemson

24. Chris Braswell, Baltimore                OL       6-3       225       Committed to Alabama

25. Jordan Johnson, St. Louis                 WR      6-2       180       Committed to Norte Dame

26. Trenton Simpson, Charlotte              LB       6-3       225       Committed to Clemson

27. Kendal Milton, Clovis, Calif.            RB       6-1       215       Committed to Georgia

28. Fred Davis, Jacksonville                  CB       6-2       180       Committed to Clemson

29. Zachary Evans, Houston                  RB       6-0       195       LSU, Georgia

30. Myles Hinton, Norcross, Ga.            DT       6-6       310       Committed to Stanford

31. Marshawn Lloyd, Hyattsville, MD    RB       5-10     200       Committed to S. Carolina

32. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwell, TX   WR      6-1       185       Committed to Ohio State

33. Demond Demas, Rockwell, TX        WR      6-3       180       Committed to Texas A&M

34. Drew Sanders, Denton, TX               LB       6-5       210       Committed to Alabama

35. Demonte Capehart, Bradenton, Fla.  DT       6-6       300       Committed to Clemson

36. Gee Scott, Bellevue, WA                 WR      6-3       195       Committed to Ohio State

37. Michael Mayer, Park Hills, KY        TE        6-5       235       Committed to Notre Dame

38. Mekhail Sherman, Washington D.C. LB       6-4       225       Committed to Georgia

39. Harrison Bailey, Marietta, Ga.          QB       6-4       220       Committed to Tennessee

40. Antone Sampah, Woodbridge, VA    LB       6-3       220       Committed to LSU

41. C.J. Stroud, Rancho, Calif.               QB       6-4       190       Ohio State, Kansas State

42. Phillip Webb, Sugar Hill, Ga.           LB       6-4       215       LSU, Auburn

43. Chris Tyree, Chester, Va.                 RB       5-10     185       Committed to Norte Dame

44. Marcus Rosemy, Ft. Lauderdale, FL WR      6-2       185       Committed to Georgia

45. Chris Morris, W. Memphis, AR        OL       6-5       275       Committed to Texas A&M

46. Don Chaney, Miami                        RB       5-11     180       Committed to Miami

47. Desmond Evans, Sanford, N.C.        DE       6-6       240       Committed to N. Carolina

48. Tosh Baker, Phoenix, AZ                 OL       6-8       275       Committed to Notre Dame

49. Jalen Berger, Ramsey, N.J.              RB       6-0       190       Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin

50. Jaylon Jones, Cibolo, TX                 CB       6-2       185       Committed to Texas A&M

Top 10 Classes

(Rivals.com)

1. Clemson

2. LSU

3. Alabama

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Michigan

8. Auburn

9. Miami

10. Washington

21. South Carolina

ESPN

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. LSU

5. Georgia

6. Texas

7. Auburn

8. Penn State

9. Michigan

10. Texas A&M

18. South Carolina

24/7

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. LSU

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Georgia

7. Texas

8. Florida

9. Oklahoma

10. Auburn

18. South Carolina

