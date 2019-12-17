On the eve of the early national signing period, Hammond School defensive lineman Jordan Burch is the biggest recruiting prize still left uncommitted.
And no one seems to know where he’ll sign on Wednesday.
Burch is scheduled to make his announcement on ESPU at 2:30 p.m. from Hammond School in Columbia.
The early national signing period will open Wednesday and finish on Friday.
Burch has done no media interviews about his recruitment for more than a year, so the speculation on his college decision has been rampant. The four most likely destinations appear to be Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia and LSU.
The 6-5, 255-pound defensive end is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect by ESPN and No. 8 by Rivals.com.
Burch’s last official visit was to Georgia, which leads many recruiting analysts to believe that the Bulldogs could the favorite to land the talented defensive lineman.
“OK, the odds are against me here with Clemson and South Carolina still very much in the mix as home state schools but I’m sticking with Georgia,” said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Mike Farrell. “Why? (Georgia head coach) Kirby Smart is a great closer and Burch wants to stay close to home without being too close.”
But the Gamecocks and Tigers are still strong contenders.
“Dabo Swinney is a good closer, too, and getting the state’s top prospect is a major priority for him,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. “There has to be a reason why Clemson isn’t pursuing five-star linebacker Justin Flowe any longer and I’m guessing it’s because the Tigers need the scholarship for Burch, who could have an instant impact on the defensive line. I’m picking Clemson.”
Listed below are the consensus top 20 prospects in South Carolina and the top 50 national players along with the top 10 recruiting classes headed into Wednesday's signing day.
South Carolina's Top 20 Recruits
No. Player, School Pos. Ht. Wt. College
1. Jordan Burch, Hammond DE 6-5 255 USC, Clemson, UGa., LSU
2. Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach QB 6-1 190 Committed to USC
3. Alex Huntley, Hammond DT 6-4 280 Committed to USC
4. Jalin Hyatt, Durth Fork WR 6-2 170 Committed to Tennessee
5. Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest QB 6-4 215 Committed to E. Carolina
6. Andru Phillips, Mauldin CB 6-0 180 Committed to Kentucky
7. Tonka Hemmingway, Conway DE 6-2 260 Committed to USC
8. Tyshawn Wannamker, Calhoun Co. OL 6-4 330 Committed to USC
9. Trai Jones, Abbeville OL 6-3 270 Committed to USC
10. O’Donnell Fortune, Sumter CB 6-2 170 Committed to USC
11. Christian Miller, Hilton Head CB 5-11 175 USC, Fla., ECU
12. Tyler Venables, Daniel ATH 5-11 185 Committed to Clemson
13. Lavel Davis, Woodland WR 6-6 205 Committed to Virginia
14. Lalen Cott, Cheraw WR 6-1 170 Committed to N.C. State
15. Parker Clements, Lugoff-Elgin OL 6-7 270 Committed to Virginia Tech
16. Omarion Dollison, Irmo WR 5-10 175 ECU, Coastal, Charlotte
17. Rahjai Harris, Byrnes RB 5-10 205 Committed to E. Carolina
18. Jemari Littlejohn, Gaffney LB 6-0 225 Committed to App State
19. Kevon Haigler, Hartsville OL 6-1 220 Committed to App State
20. Anthony Jackson, Rock Hill DB 6-1 175 Committed to Charlotte
National Top 50 Recruits
No. Player, Hometown Pos. Ht. Wt. College
1. D.J. Uiagalelei, Bellflower, Calif. QB 6-4 235 Committed to Clemson
2. Bryan Bresee, Damascus, MD DT 6-5 290 Committed to Clemson
3. Bryce Young, Santa Ana, Calif. QB 6-0 180 Committed to Alabama
4. Justin Flowe, Upland, Calif. LB 6-3 225 Oregon, Clemson, Southern Cal
5. Elias Ricks, Bradenton, Fla. CB 6-3 190 Committed to LSU
6. Julian Fleming, Catawissa, Penn. WR 6-3 210 Committed to Ohio State
7. Paris Johnson, Cincinnati DT 6-7 295 Committed to Ohio State
8. Jordan Burch, Hammond DE 6-5 255 USC, Clemson, UGa., LSU
9. Myles Murphy, Powder Springs, Ga. DE 6-4 255 Committed to Clemson
10. Keylee Ringo, Scottsdale, AZ CB 6-3 195 Georgia, Miami, Ala.
11. Arik Gilbert, Marietta, Ga. TE 6-5 250 Committed to LSU
12. Sav’ell Smalls, Burien, Wash. DE 6-5 240 Committed to Washington
13. Tate Ratledge, Rome, Ga. OL 6-5 295 Committed to Georgia
14. Bijan Robinson, Tucson, AZ RB 6-1 205 Committed to Texas
15. Justin Rogers, Oak Park MI DE 6-4 315 Committed to Kentucky
16. Noah Sewell, Orem Utah LB 6-1 260 Committed to Oregon
17. Darnell Washington, Las Vegas TE 6-7 255 Georgia, Oregon
18. Broderick Jones, Lithonia, Ga. OL 6-6 300 Committed to Georgia
19. Derek Wingo, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. LB 6-1 215 Committed to Florida
20. Cartavious Rigsby, Hogansville, Ga. RB 6-1 215 Committed to Auburn
21. Rakim Jarrrett, Washington, D.C. WR 6-0 195 Committed to LSU
22. Demouy Kennedy, Theodore, AL LB 6-2 215 Committed to Alabama
23. Demarkcus Bowman, Lakeland, Fla. RB 5-11 190 Committed to Clemson
24. Chris Braswell, Baltimore OL 6-3 225 Committed to Alabama
25. Jordan Johnson, St. Louis WR 6-2 180 Committed to Norte Dame
26. Trenton Simpson, Charlotte LB 6-3 225 Committed to Clemson
27. Kendal Milton, Clovis, Calif. RB 6-1 215 Committed to Georgia
28. Fred Davis, Jacksonville CB 6-2 180 Committed to Clemson
29. Zachary Evans, Houston RB 6-0 195 LSU, Georgia
30. Myles Hinton, Norcross, Ga. DT 6-6 310 Committed to Stanford
31. Marshawn Lloyd, Hyattsville, MD RB 5-10 200 Committed to S. Carolina
32. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwell, TX WR 6-1 185 Committed to Ohio State
33. Demond Demas, Rockwell, TX WR 6-3 180 Committed to Texas A&M
34. Drew Sanders, Denton, TX LB 6-5 210 Committed to Alabama
35. Demonte Capehart, Bradenton, Fla. DT 6-6 300 Committed to Clemson
36. Gee Scott, Bellevue, WA WR 6-3 195 Committed to Ohio State
37. Michael Mayer, Park Hills, KY TE 6-5 235 Committed to Notre Dame
38. Mekhail Sherman, Washington D.C. LB 6-4 225 Committed to Georgia
39. Harrison Bailey, Marietta, Ga. QB 6-4 220 Committed to Tennessee
40. Antone Sampah, Woodbridge, VA LB 6-3 220 Committed to LSU
41. C.J. Stroud, Rancho, Calif. QB 6-4 190 Ohio State, Kansas State
42. Phillip Webb, Sugar Hill, Ga. LB 6-4 215 LSU, Auburn
43. Chris Tyree, Chester, Va. RB 5-10 185 Committed to Norte Dame
44. Marcus Rosemy, Ft. Lauderdale, FL WR 6-2 185 Committed to Georgia
45. Chris Morris, W. Memphis, AR OL 6-5 275 Committed to Texas A&M
46. Don Chaney, Miami RB 5-11 180 Committed to Miami
47. Desmond Evans, Sanford, N.C. DE 6-6 240 Committed to N. Carolina
48. Tosh Baker, Phoenix, AZ OL 6-8 275 Committed to Notre Dame
49. Jalen Berger, Ramsey, N.J. RB 6-0 190 Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin
50. Jaylon Jones, Cibolo, TX CB 6-2 185 Committed to Texas A&M
Top 10 Classes
(Rivals.com)
1. Clemson
2. LSU
3. Alabama
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Michigan
8. Auburn
9. Miami
10. Washington
21. South Carolina
ESPN
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. LSU
5. Georgia
6. Texas
7. Auburn
8. Penn State
9. Michigan
10. Texas A&M
18. South Carolina
24/7
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. LSU
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Georgia
7. Texas
8. Florida
9. Oklahoma
10. Auburn
18. South Carolina