Every time Johnny Damon visits Charleston, the two-time World Series champion has to eat at Halls Chophouse on King Street.
Damon, who won a World Series ring in 2004 with the Boston Red Sox and another in 2009 with the New York Yankees, says it’s one of the best places in the world to get a steak.
But that’s not the only thing he appreciates about the Holy City.
“It has a great beach and such a rich history,” he said. “Charleston just offers so much.”
The former MLB outfielder will be the keynote speaker Friday at the annual Hot Stove Banquet hosted by the Charleston RiverDogs, a Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
The event will be held at the Charleston Gaillard Center, beginning with a 4:30 p.m. meet-and-greet and the banquet at 7 p.m. For ticket info, visit www.rileyparkevents.com.
Ahead of the banquet, Damon opened up about helping the Red Sox capture their first title in 86 years, how signing with the rival Yankees in 2005 was a last resort, and some of his favorite players to watch in today’s game.
Fan favorite
The former outfielder prides himself on being a relatable, likeable guy. It’s why he jumped at the chance to speak at Friday’s banquet.
And why he guest-hosted WWE Raw in 2009 and competed in last year’s season of Dancing with the Stars.
It’s also why he’s been a fan favorite since the Kansas City Royals picked him in the first round of the 1992 draft.
“I’ve always loved signing autographs and being able to talk to fans,” Damon said. “I remember Cal Ripken being so nice to me when I was a kid, so I’ve always felt like it’s something I should do.”
After six years in Kansas City, and one with the Oakland Athletics, it was time for Fenway.
Caveman breaks the curse
Red Sox fans will remember Damon's long hair and thick beard. Nicknamed “Caveman,” he was beloved for his blue-collar approach to chasing down fly balls, including the countless times he put his body on the line to get an out.
The Yankees bested Boston in the 2003 American League Championship Series to get to the World Series. And it looked like more of the same the following year when New York took a 3-0 lead in the ALCS.
“No chance,” Damon said when asked if he thought they could come back in that series. “The Yankees never lost four games in a row.”
But they did that year. Boston won the next three to force Game 7. In that game, Damon hit a grand slam in the second inning, followed by a two-run homer in the fourth. The Red Sox won, 10-3, and went on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series, capturing their first ring since 1918.
“Playing for Boston, you really start believing the team is cursed,” he said. “So yeah, winning that ring put us in the history books. It was an amazing feeling.”
Ring No. 2
Damon fell in love with New York and made friendships with teammates in the Bronx that he still has to this day.
But after four years at Fenway, New York was the last place he wanted to go. Still, after the 2005 season, he knew the Red Sox had their eyes on a kid in their farm system named Jacoby Ellsbury.
“It made sense for them not to offer a big contract to a 30-year-old outfielder,” he said. “It was an emotional time because I loved playing in Boston. But it’s a business.”
He spoke with the Los Angele Dodgers, the Detroit Tigers, and a few other teams. In the end, the Yankees turned out to the best fit.
And it worked out well. In that 2009 championship season, Damon tied his career high with 24 homers and batted .364 in the World Series, helping the Yankees beat Philadelphia.
Fan of the game
Damon stayed in the majors a few more years, playing a season each with the with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians. One day, he said, he hopes to get back into the game in a coaching role.
But for now, he’s enjoying the new wave of talent. Some of his favorite players include Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper.
As for his favorite team heading into the season, it’s tough to choose between the Bronx and Bean Town.
“I have to go with the Yankees,” he said after a long pause. “I just really like what they’re doing. But Boston will be tough to beat.”