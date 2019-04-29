Womens Amateur Golf
Jennifer Kupcho holds the trophy after winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament in Augusta on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Kupcho turned down her automatic entry into the U.S. Women's Open in Charleston to turn pro but qualified on Monday by winning a tournament in Greensboro, N.C. 

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Jennifer Kupcho's hot streak continued Monday and her risk paid off.

The Wake Forest senior won a spot in the U.S. Women's Open by capturing the first Augusta National Women's Amateur by four shots earlier this month but gave up her invitation to turn pro. That meant having to qualify Monday in an event at Starmount Forest Country Club.

No problem.

Kupcho shot a 3-under-par 69 in the second round to finish at 3-under-par and claim Medalist honors and earn back a U.S. Women's Open spot. The LPGA Tour major will be held at the Country Club of Charleston from May 30-June 2.

Kupcho will now compete as a pro in Charleston, said Julia Pine, Senior Manager, Women's Championship Communications for the USGA.

Also in Greensboro, Gina Kim of Chapel Hill, N.C. Kim outlasted Clemson assistant coach Heather Young of Fort Worth, Texas, in a one-hole playoff for the final qualifying spot.

