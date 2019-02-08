CLEMSON — A second national championship in three years for the Clemson football program meant lofty raises were going to be in order for Clemson's assistants this offseason, and Friday morning, the university's Board of Trustees was happy to generously deliver.
The story of the day: Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott have now joined the $1 million club.
The brains who co-coordinate Clemson's offense, each made $850,000 in 2018 and will now make $1 million in 2019 thanks to a historic 15-0 season that saw the Tigers crush Alabama in one of the most dominant national championship performances in college football history. Clemson's offense was elite all season under the two former Clemson players, who perfectly executed a quarterback change mid-season from Kelly Bryant to Trevor Lawrence, and who were the architects behind the nation's No. 3 total offense. The caveat of their new contracts is that they may elect to use part of the 17 percent raise for a split-dollar insurance plan.
Head coach Dabo Swinney's contract is expected to be negotiated later in the year, when he will receive a raise from his $6 million salary now. He also is in line for a $1 million retention bonus in a few weeks, given that he remains the football coach through March 1, and he is coming off of earning $1.4 million in incentives in 2018. But Friday was all about his assistants, whom the university wants to keep at all costs as Clemson looks to make another run at a fifth straight College Football Playoff in 2019.
In addition to the coordinators, Clemson assistants also receiving raises were quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, safeties coach Mickey Conn, tight ends coach Danny Pearman and defensive backs coach Mike Reed. Several members of the support staff were compensated, as well.
Streeter, who made $455,000 as the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator will now make $500,000 for a 9.9 percent increase thanks to the way he handled his quarterbacks room. When the Tigers could have struggled in the midst of the quarterback change, Streeter had Lawrence ready to from from the second he got the job and Lawrence, the offensive MVP of the national championship, was sensational all through his rookie campaign. Clemson also just signed another top 10 recruiting class.
Bates and Hall, who each made $300,000 in 2018, will be raised up to $375,000 and $350,000, respectively.
Caldwell will rise from $540,000 to $570, Pearman will jump from $480,000 to $505,000, Reed will rise from $440,00 to $495,000 and Conn will make $400,000, up from $370,000 a season ago.
This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.