With a rare Saturday off during football season, Citadel coach Brent Thompson found himself on the couch last weekend with a clicker in his hand and ESPN+ dialed up on the flat screen.

"I sat around and watched most of the SoCon games this weekend," Thompson said Monday. "And I did find myself rooting for some teams that I probably wouldn't normally."

It's true. Championship races can make for strange bedfellows, and Citadel fans find themselves in a weird position this week: Rooting for Wofford.

The Citadel's path to a third Southern Conference championship in five years requires a victory by 20th-ranked Wofford over No. 7 Furman as the top four teams in the league square off on Saturday.

SOCON SHOWDOWN SATURDAY No. 7 Furman (7-3, 6-1) at No. 20 Wofford (6-3, 5-1) 1:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+ The Citadel (6-4, 4-2) at Chattanooga (5-5, 4-2) 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

A Wofford win, coupled with a Citadel victory at Chattanooga, would set up a showdown for at least a share of the SoCon title between the Bulldogs and Terriers on Nov. 23 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

If Furman (6-1 in the SoCon) beats Wofford (5-1), however, the Paladins will clinch the outright SoCon title and automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. That would take a lot of air out of the 4-2 Bulldogs' season finale against Wofford, although a playoff bid and winning season could still be on the line. Chattanooga (4-2) is the fourth team in the league that still has a shot at a SoCon title.

So yes, Citadel fans, you have the head Bulldog's permission to cheer for Wofford.

"Most certainly," Thompson said, "we can root for Wofford this week."

Rooting against Furman comes naturally to Citadel alumni and fans, but Wofford also has earned a healthy dislike from Bulldog faithful over the years.

Legendary coach Mike Ayers took Wofford from a tiny Division II school to a SoCon monster, claiming six league titles since 2003. And the Terriers dominated the Bulldogs to the tune of 16 straight wins from 1999 to 2014, with more than a few heart-breakers along the way.

What Citadel fan can forget Aaron Miller's phantom touchdown at Wofford in 2014, when the Bulldogs' quarterback was ruled down just short of the goal line on the final play of a 17-13 loss? Or how about Wofford's 24-21 win in 2012, when The Citadel's 6-foot-5 Domonic Jones got a piece of the ball with his forearm on a 42-yard field goal attempt? Somehow, it went through the uprights anyway and Wofford won.

"It's not them," Jones said woefully after the game. "It's us."

The Citadel finally snapped that 16-game skid to beat Wofford in 2015 and 2016, key victories on the way to SoCon titles under Mike Houston and then Thompson. But even after that, it was Wofford that ended the Bulldogs' playoff run in 2016 with a 17-3 win at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

All of that will be forgiven if Wofford can come through against Furman on Saturday. Then, Citadel fans can go back to their usual disdain for both teams.

Furman has won three straight since its 27-10 loss to The Citadel on Oct. 19, switching quarterbacks from Darren Grainger to Hamp Sisson along the way. Sisson hit 17 of 22 passes for 277 yards and two TDs in a 60-21 win over VMI last week.

Wofford has won six of seven (the only loss at Clemson) since backing off early efforts to diversify its option offense. Joe Newman is the top rushing QB in the SoCon, and the Terriers are averaging 340 rushing yards and 34.6 points per game.

"It's a good matchup with two similar-type teams," Thompson said. "I watched a lot of Furman's game with VMI, and Furman played really well on offense. They also did a good job of shutting down a pretty good VMI offense.

"I've also watched a lot of Wofford on the offensive side," he said. "They are very dynamic and explosive, and they are back to doing what Wofford does — get you in space with the quarterback, make you play a lot of option responsibilities and still getting really downhill. I think coach (Wade) Lang does that better than any offensive coordinator in the league.

"It's going to be a good, tightly matched game."

Thompson didn't pick a winner, but I think we know which team he's rooting for.

Notes

• After last week's open date, the Bulldogs practiced on Sunday. Receiver Ryan McCarthy and linebacker Phil Davis, who both missed the ETSU game with injuries, returned to practice and should be available against Chattanooga. But linebacker Marquise Blount did not practice and is likely done for the season.

• Chattanooga (5-5, 4-2) suffered a major injury in last week's 35-27 win at Samford. Star running back Ailym Ford, a freshman from West Florence who is second in the SoCon with 1,081 rushing yards, went out with a knee injury early in the game and seems unlikely to play this week.

In his place, graduate student transfer Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks ran for 139 yards and two TDs on 27 carries, and QB Nick Tiano also ran for 100 yards, rushing for one TD and throwing for two.