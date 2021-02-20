Jasper's 38 points help Cougars escape Division II Columbus State in overtime

Zep Jasper scored a career-high 38 points and College of Charleston needed overtime to rally and beat feisty Division II Columbus State 86-83 in overtime on Feb. 20.
Jasper's jump shot with 2:38 left in the extra session gave Charleston an 82-81 lead, and they led the rest of the way. Jesper made 13 of 18 shots, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and missed just one of nine free-throw attempts. Payton Willis had 16 points for Charleston (9-9).
College of Charleston trailed 75-68 with under a minute to play in regulation, but the home Cougars went 6 for 6 on free throws, four by Willis and two by Jasper, in the final 18 seconds to draw even at 77. Anthony Moore missed a jumper with one second left for the visiting Cougars, and the game went to overtime.
Charleston led the game for just over three minutes, while Columbus State led for nearly 39 minutes.
Hunter Preston had 19 points and seven rebounds for Columbus State (5-7). Kalen Clifton added 14 points, Christian Chambers 12 and Moore 11. Columbus State was playing its first Division I opponent since Nov. 29, 2009, against Alabama State.