COLUMBIA — Rising redshirt sophomore Jason Cudd will transfer from South Carolina, team sources confirmed to The Post and Courier on Friday.
The move isn’t surprising and was expected after the 7-foot-1 Cudd only played in 28 games over two seasons. He was held to five this year after suffering a knee injury.
Cudd was on track to receive a medical redshirt, leaving him three full years to play at USC; by transferring, Cudd may lose a year of eligibility unless he receives a medical hardship.
Cudd was a project from Socastee, the first recruit of Frank Martin’s class following the 2016-17 Final Four season.
He is the son of Clint Cudd, who played for John Kresse at College of Charleston.
Martin said this year that he wished he could have redshirted Cudd in 2017-18, but other injuries forced him into the rotation. In fact, Cudd asked Martin to redshirt before seeing he would have a chance to play.
Cudd had no points and three rebounds in five games this year. He had 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 23 games last year, scoring a career-high six in a win over Auburn in 2018.
The transfer opens one scholarship for next season. The Gamecocks are in need of a big man after the departure of all-SEC performer Chris Silva.