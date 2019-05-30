Mamiko Higa's fiance is a famed sumo wrestler in her home country of Japan.
The diminutive 25-year-old from Okinawa is likely no match for her boyfriend in the ring, but she wrestled the Country Club of Charleston into submission Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Women's Open.
Higa, all of 5-foot-3, matched the heat with a scorching 6-under 65 to lead the first round's morning wave, carding six birdies and no bogeys on the 6,535-yard course.
And that was something of a surprise for Higa, who had missed the cut in two of her last three events on the Japan LPGA Tour, and is making her Open debut.
"I haven't been playing good these last few weeks," Higa said through a translator. "So I didn't expect much."
Higa, ranked No. 49 in the world, reeled off three straight birdies on the front nine, kicking off the run with a tee shot to 4 feet at the 151-yard, par-3 third hole. She sank birdie putts of 18 feet on No. 4 and 7 feet on No 5, and made the turn at 4-under 32.
Birdies at 10 and 17 solidified a round in which she hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation and required 27 putts.
With $1 million going to the Open champion this week, Higa could soon be in financial position to match the $100,000 engagement ring she received from her wrestling boyfriend, Ikio Shota.
German Esther Henseleit is one shot back at 66, with Koren star Sei Young Kim at 3-under 68.
American amateur Andrea Lee shot a 2-under tie with countrywomen Nelly Korda and Jennfier Song in a group at 69.
Defending Open champ Ariya Jutanugarn finished at 1-over 72 after falling to 3-over at one point. She fought back with birdies at her closing holes, 8 and 9, hitting the 533-yard par-5 ninth in two from 248 yards out.
Among players with afternoon tee times are Englishwoman Bronte Law, who won last week's Pure Silk Championship; American stars Jessica Korda, Gerina Piller and Paula Creamer.