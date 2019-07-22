The last time Jamey Chadwell worked the lead mic on Sun Belt Conference media day, he knew it was on a temporary basis.

Joe Moglia, the former head football coach at Coastal Carolina University, was recovering from a precautionary medical procedure.

So for the entire 2017 campaign, Chadwell, just a few months removed from his head coaching gig at Charleston Southern, stood in into the same role at Coastal.

On Monday, Chadwell was back at the helm in front of cameras in New Orleans. But there’s no clock on his tenure this time. The job is his.

“I’ve been a head coach before, so the preparation is not much different,” he said. "For us, our motto is ‘believe’. We believe we can have a successful season and that’s our focus as we continue our transition into the Sun Belt.”

Taking pride in baby steps will be important for the Chanticleers. After a 3-9 inaugural season, the Conway team improved to 5-7 last year with Moglia back on the sidelines.

But after the businessman announced in January that he was transitioning from head coach to chairman of athletics, Chadwell was bumped to the top of the program.

A lot of things are in play for the new head coach, including a brewing battle for the starting quarterback job. Chadwell said he has two solid sophomores, but that neither has made that crucial step to steal the position.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old coach has been implementing some familiar faces into his staff. A month after he was promoted, Chadwell brought several guys from Charleston Southern, where he coached from 2010 to 2013. The group includes former CSU defensive coordinator Chad Staggs, who will serve as linebackers coach.

Chadwell said Monday that those additions, plus bringing bigger linemen on board, will help them increase their physicality on the field.

“That’s an area we need to improve,” he said. “That’s the hardest part about moving from FCS to FBS, so that’s where our emphasis was.”

Another tough part of the move is moving up the ladder, while powerhouses like Appalachian State and Troy dominate the conference.

Coastal is ranked eighth out of 10 teams in the preseason polls.

Chadwell will lean on his first two years at Coastal, as well as his time in Charleston, where he captured two Big South titles.

“We’re still young in a lot of areas,” he said. “But all of our guys are developing and I feel good about what we can do.”