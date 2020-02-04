Jamey Chadwell has beefed up his coaching staff at Coastal Carolina with more guys from his days at Charleston Southern and two Furman assistants who worked under one of his longtime protégés.

Chadwell, who coached at Charleston Southern from 2013 to 2016, has added four assistants to his staff at Coastal: Josh Miller, Tony Washington, Addison Williams and Malcolm Dixon.

“We wanted to bring in the type of men that will serve our players beyond the playing field and that will help us cultivate the culture that we are building here,” said Chadwell.

Miller will serve as an outside linebackers coach at Coastal. He first worked under Chadwell in 2012 as a special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Delta State. He filled that same role at Charleston Southern from 2013 to 2016. Miller joins Coastal after three seasons as a defensive line coach at Furman.

Williams will coach safeties in Conway after one season as an analyst and head coach assistant at Auburn. Before that, he was the cornerbacks coach at Furman from 2016 to 2017.

Williams played cornerback for South Carolina from 2007 to 2009, and served as a student and graduate assistant from 2010 to 2012.

Miller and Williams coached at Furman with Chad Staggs, who coached linebackers at Charleston Southern during Chadwell’s tenure.

Chadwell brought in Staggs and others from his Buccaneers coaching staff ahead of the 2019 season – his first as the outright head coach.

Washington was All-SoCon multiple times during his days as a wide receiver for Appalachian State. He spent four years in the NFL from 2014 to 2017, but rarely saw the field.

Prior to Coastal, he spent a year apiece on coaching staffs at East Carolina and Louisville.

Dixon will coach tight ends at Coastal Carolina after one season of overseeing wide receivers at North Greenville. Prior to that, he spent four seasons at Charleston Southern as a grad assistant who helped with the offense.

Dixon is most remembered in Charleston for playing quarterback for the Buccaneers from 2010 to 2013. That final year, he played under Chadwell and went 10-3.

“All of these coaches will be great assets to not only our football program and the Coastal Carolina University community but also the surrounding communities as well,” Chadwell said.

Chadwell, who won two Big South titles at CSU, went to Coastal in 2017 to head up the offense, but was quickly thrust into an interim head coach role when Joe Moglia opted to take a medical sabbatical. That was also Coastal’s first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

After returning for the 2018 season, Moglia stepped down permanently and Chadwell was promoted to head coach. The team went 5-7 last year, including a 2-6 record in the Sun Belt.