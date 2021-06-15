James Island's Alarie Hodge named SC Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer

The 2021 soccer season for the James Island girls team was the best in school history as the Trojans captured the Class AAAA state championship, their first-ever state title, while finishing the season with a 22-1 record.

The program added to the remarkable season on June 15 as senior striker Alarie Hodge was named the 2021 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer.

The award not only recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, the official press release states. Hodge is now a finalist for the national player of the year award.

Hodge scored 26 goals and tallied 10 assists during the 2021 season. The four-year varsity starter had 73 career goals and 42 assists. Hodge also maintained a 3.63 GPA in the classroom and was active in her church community as well as volunteering in local youth sports programs.

Hodge has signed to play at College of Charleston.

Wando's Ava deLyra named All-American

Wando senior goalie Ava deLyra was named an Under Armour All-American in girls lacrosse recently. It was her second All-American honor. She also was named the Lower State player of the year and was a first-team all-state pick by the S.C. Lacrosse Coaches Association. She will attend John Hopkins University and is the first Division I signee in girls lacrosse from Wando.

Lacrosse all-state honors

The Lowcountry is well-represented on the 2021 lacrosse all-state teams for Class AAAAA and AAAA. In Class AAAAA boys, Wando’s Jake McQuaid was selected as the Lower State player of the year and the Lower State attack of the year. McQuaid was a first-team all-state selection while Wando’s Bryan Wood was tabbed as the Lower State assistant coach of the year.

For AAAAA girls, deLyra was the Lower State player and goalie of the year, as well as first-team all-state. Wando’s Kelsey Bennett also was a first-team all-state selection and Wando girls coach Ed Reckdenwald was named the Lower State coach of the year.

In AAAA girls, Bishop England’s Elisabeth Tausig was named the Lower State player of the year as well as the Lower State attack of the year. Teammate Victoria Roe was named the Lower State defensive player of the year and Lizzy Tompkins was the Lower State goalie of the year.

Oceanside Collegiate’s Madison Mayer was the AAAA Lower State midfielder of the year. Other first-team selections were Kayla Fergus and Anne Edens of Lucy Beckham, and Bishop England’s Coco Pampu.

Bishop England coach Jeff Weiner was the Lower State coach of the year and Bishop England’s Angie Kennington was tabbed as the Lower State assistant coach of the year.

In AAAA boys, James Island’s Camp Hagood was the Lower State faceoff of the year and Oceanside Collegiate’s Drew Gregory was the Lower State goalie of the year. Beecher Brown of James Island was the Lower State midfielder of the year while Oliver Abar of Academic Magnet was the Lower State long stickman of the year.

Bishop England’s Tyler Tracy was the Lower State coach of the year and Academic Magnet’s George Abar was named the Lower State assistant coach of the year.

Other first-team all-state picks included Fletcher Files, Adam Lipsky and Palmer Owings of Academic Magnet, and William Russler of Academic Magnet.

Region 7-AAAAA softball

Berkeley’s Gracie Prince was selected as the Region 7-AAAAA player of the year for softball while Stratford’s Ashton Revan was the region’s coach of the year.

Joining Prince from Berkeley on the all-region team are Jersey Silver, Abby Prince and Gracie Decuir. Stratford’s all-region selections include Payton Cox, Aubry Varner and Tayler Jenkins. Representing Wando are Olivia Gilbert, Sam Bumgarner and Mercedes Barker.

Rounding out the team are Jenna Krol and Ciera Fenton of Cane Bay, along with Madalyn Humphries and Jayce Rodriguez of Goose Creek.