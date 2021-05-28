James Island storms into Class AAAA baseball state title series

SUMMERVILLE - A seven-run first inning was all the James Island baseball team needed to win the Class AAAA Lower State championship over Beaufort on May 28 at Summerville High School.
A six-run sixth inning didn’t hurt either as the Trojans advanced to the Class AAAA state championship series with a convincing 14-3 win. The win sets up next week’s best-of-three series against A.C. Flora, starting June 1 in Columbia.
James Island senior shortstop Julius Reynolds opened the game with a solo home run, leading to the huge frame. Reynolds also hit a two-run double in the inning and Chase Worrill added a three-run home run.
“I think it brought all of the energy into our dugout,” said Reynolds of his blast over the left field wall. “I was struggling at the beginning of the year, but I’ve sort of been able to find it in the playoffs, so it was big for us.”
James Island is in the state finals for the first time since 1999, when they finished as the state runner-up.
“I am so proud of these guys,” Trojans coach Matt Spivey said. “I got the job four years ago, and we had some rough patches. But I told these guys that my five-year plan was to be playing for a state championship. These guys never stopped believing that we could do this. It’s a great feeling.”
The big first inning settled James Island starting pitcher Owen French early and the junior pitched into the fifth inning before leaving with an 8-3 lead.
In the sixth, the Trojans batted around for the second time in the game, scoring six runs on four hits while taking advantage of two errors. Aryton Leichner’s two-run single was the big blow in the inning.
For Spivey, a 2003 graduate of Summerville, getting such a special win on his former home field added special meaning. Spivey was a senior on Summerville’s 2003 state championship team.
“Honestly, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to play this game here or not,” Spivey said. “I have a lot of great memories here, and now I have even more. To do this with these guys is really special.”