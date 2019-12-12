Ike Allred has stepped down as head football coach at James Island Charter High School after six seasons, according to a press release from the school’s athletic director Jeremy Holland.

Allred took over the program in 2014 and guided it through a transition from Class AAAA to Class AAAAA. James Island was one of the state’s smallest AAAAA programs, and Allred compiled an 18-43 record in his tenure.

“James Island Charter High School would like to thank Coach Allred and his family for all their time and hard work invested in our community and our football program over the past six years,” said Holland in the release. “Coach Allred has been a positive example for our players and a positive influence in our building. At this time, he has made a decision to step down as head football coach to spend more time with his family. Coach Allred will continue in his role as a teacher at the school. The athletic department will begin the search for a head football coach.”

Brown, Cantey on Shrine Bowl staff

Former Berkeley High head football coach Jerry Brown has been selected as the S.C. head coach for the 2020 Shrine Bowl all-star game. Bishop England head coach John Cantey also will serve as an assistant on the staff.

Navy-bound Fort Dorchester defensive lineman ready for high school finale and future While the 2019 season did not end as he had hoped, Fort Dorchester defensive lineman Brandon Johnson will get one more chance to play to end his prep career on a positive note.

Brown won three state titles while at Berkeley and also has won state titles as the head coach at Spring Valley and Batesburg-Leesville. He has been the head coach at Wade Hampton High for the last three seasons and will enter 2020 with 278 career coaching victories.

Cantey has been the head coach at his alma mater since 2008 has led the Bishops to 87 wins and two state championships.