James Island regatta shortened due to high winds

The remnants of tropical storm Claudette brought high winds to the Lowcountry on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of Day 2 of the James Island Yacht Club’s annual regatta.
Competition was held Saturday, but a small craft advisory on Sunday forced the event’s organizers to call off the second day of racing.
“With the winds and a threat of storms, we just didn’t feel comfortable putting the boats in the water,” said Robbie Getsinger, the Vice Commodore and Regatta Chairman. “It’s a little disappointing, but there’s really nothing you can do. We are happy that we were able to race on Saturday. It was a good day.”
In total, 60 boats competed on Saturday. Getsinger says the total number is a little down from previous years where numbers typically are around 100. The lower total was due in large part to a lower number of youth participants this year.
“We normally have our camps already started leading up to the regatta and we have a lot more youth participants, but with school just getting out last week, the camps haven’t started, so there are fewer numbers,” Getsinger said.
Special annual awards were presented per usual, recognizing contributions to the JIYC. Dan and Katy Perrin received the Commodore’s Trophy for exceptional service to the JIYC.
David Loring received the A.C. Hollings Perpetual Trophy for his first-place performance in the class with the most registered yachts, which was the Y Flyer class.
Jessica Koenig received the Clyde Easterling Perpetual Trophy as the first-place winner of the Sea Island One Design (SIOD) class.
Hank Bashford received the award for youngest JIYC sailing skipper and Ryan Hamm was recognized as the oldest skipper to complete all scheduled races in his class.
The James Island regatta is the first of several regattas that will take place in the Lowcountry over the next six weeks. Next up will be the Hobcaw Yacht Club regatta on July 10-11. The Charleston Yacht Club regatta is July 17-18, followed by the Carolina Yacht Club event on July 24-25. The season wraps up with the Rockville Regatta at Sea Island Yacht Club in late July or early August.
Final Results (top 3 finishers in each class)
Junior Course (OPTI)
Madeleine Harris
Hugh Nathan
Lilianna Harris
OPTI (green)
Lydia Blessing
Ross Campbell
Harrison Ward, Georgia Caroline England
Open skiff
Rutledge Hyman
Brighton Turner
Main course (Y flyer)
David Loring
Henry McCray
David Buckley, Will Hanckel
Laser (Full)
William Gilden
Manning Huger
Ashley Byrd
Laser Radial
William McCarty
Peter Hyndman
Laser 4.7
Dane Turner
Oscar Oberle
Felix Hagar
Collegiate 420
Ashton Loring
Connor Layne
Molly Loring
Sunfish
Oliver Humphries
Elaine Parshall
Edward Scarborough
Outer course (lightning)
Ezra Zankel
Leonard Krawchek
Batton Kennon
SIOD
Jessica Koenig
Kurt Oberle
Stan LaRoche