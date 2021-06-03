James Island falls short in state baseball title bid

The James Island baseball program was making their first state championship appearance since 1999 this week, taking on a perennial state title contender in A.C. Flora in the Class AAAA state championship series.
Experience won out.
A.C. Flora (29-4) dominated the best-of-three series, sweeping the first two games while not allowing the Trojans a single run. The Falcons clinched the title with a 10-0 win on Thursday night at James Island after winning game one, 10-0, on Tuesday.
“First off, you have to credit those guys,” James Island coach Matt Spivey said. “That’s a very, very good baseball team. We knew we would have to play near perfect to beat those guys.Things didn’t go the way we wanted but I am super proud of this team and of these seniors.”
James Island (20-12) managed only two hits in the game one loss and the offense struggled again on Thursday. The Trojans mustered only two singles, by Keillor Osbon and Ethan Snow. Osbon had three hits in the series.
A.C. Flora took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Max Childress solo homer to left. The Falcons added a run in the third without the benefit of a hit as James Island starting pitcher Hogan Garner hit two batters and walked two more with the run scoring on a wild pitch.
The lead extended to 4-0 in the fourth and two more runs in the fifth made it 6-0. By the time the Falcons added four runs in the sixth the issue was all but decided.
Spivey, who just completed his fourth season as head coach, says the experience gained this season will serve his program well in the future.
“We’re not done, we will be back,” Spivey said. “This was the first step. This will fuel the fire for next year. We lose some great senior but we have some good young ones coming back. We will go to work to make sure we get another shot at this thing.”