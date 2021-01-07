James Island Charter teammates, best friends to become basketball trailblazers in college

Bailey Wiseman snares a rebound and races up the basketball court with precision ball-handling and eyes up as he surveys the floor.
The 6-2 senior guard for the James Island Trojans pulls up at the free throw line and sends a pass to the waiting arms of 6-3 senior Cohen Gaskins, who calmly and fluidly drains a three-pointer.
The players lock eyes and nod to each other as they have dozens of times over the years. It’s only a practice session but the duo enjoy practicing together almost as much as they do playing games.
Wiseman and Gaskins first met as members of opposing teams in the fifth grade. By the seventh grade, they were teammates on a the TMP summer AAU traveling team. They have been close friends since.
“I won’t lie, I hated Cohen when we were playing against each other,” Wiseman said with a chuckle. “Even at the young age, we both were very competitive and we wanted to beat each other so bad. Once we became teammates with TMP, I think we saw each other differently and we just clicked as teammates. On and off the court, we became close friends.”
Gaskins recalls those early meetings as opponents.
“He won’t say it, but I dominated him back then,” Gaskin laughed. “We were really competitive against each other. It’s crazy how close we are now, looking back.”
Oddly enough, this season marks the only time Wiseman and Gaskins are on the same high school team. Wiseman is in his fourth year as a varsity starter for coach Stan Wilkins at James Island, and Gaskins attended and played basketball at Pinewood Prep before this year. He chose to join Wiseman at James Island for his final season.
“We’re like brothers really,” Wiseman said. “We are always together. We talked about playing high school ball together all the time and this year it was able to happen. He’s a great player and he has really stepped in here and become part of the team.”
Together the guards hope to make a run at the Class AAAA state championship. The Trojans, currently 1-1 in an off-and-on season affected by COVID-19, are ranked among the state’s top 10 teams in Class AAAA.
Both are returning all-state selections. Wiseman was a Class AAAAA pick last season, averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists per game. He entered this season with 850 career points.
Gaskins was a prolific scorer at Pinewood Prep. He averaged 22.9 points, along with 8.1 rebounds, last season. He began seeing varsity action as an eighth-grader and scored more than 1,600 points through his junior season.
“I loved Pinewood and I was so fortunate to get such great coaching there,” Gaskins said. “Coming here was a big decision but I don’t regret it at all. I am really happy to be here. The teammates are great and Bailey has been great about including me and making me feel welcome.”
Their final high school season won't be the last time Wiseman and Gaskins will be teammates. Both have signed to play at Converse College as part of the school’s first-ever men’s basketball team. And, as you might have guessed, they will be roommates.
“It’s going to be incredible and we’re both so excited about the future,” Wiseman said. “We have some goals to achieve this season first. But it’s going to be a lot of fun to play at the next level with Cohen.”
Converse College, located in Spartanburg, was a women's-only school for more than 130 years. The small, private college is adding men's basketball, soccer, tennis, track and field, cross country and volleyball beginning in the 2021-22 academic year. The school will change its name to Converse University and compete in the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas.
“We’re going to be a part of history together there, which is really cool,” he said. “It’s crazy how it worked out. They (Converse) were recruiting me and Bailey was looking at some options. Then he got an offer from Converse and it was a no-brainer that we should play together for four more years.”