James Island Charter boys and girls soccer teams in spotlight

This could be a big year for James Island Charter High School soccer.

It's still early in the season, but all signs point to James Island’s boys and girls teams making noise in the Class AAAA playoffs in May.

The boys team is 4-1-1 and ranked eighth among the state's Class AAAA teams. They have beaten sixth-ranked May River already this season and are currently 3-0 in Region 7-AAAA games.

“We've got a good group of hard working kids,” coach Todd Robinson said. “The strengths of the team are their work ethic and camaraderie. We have 23 guys and they really pull for each other.

"Right now our goals are to compete for the region championship and get better in every game we play.”

The Trojans have a solid core of senior leaders this spring. Among them is keeper Grayson Pedone, who has allowed just four goals this season. Aiding in a strong defensive effort are seniors Grant Smith and Ethan Cooper. Senior midfielders include Holden Silverman and Charles Maxwell.

Leading the offensive attack are seniors Travis Samatoy and Aiden Worthington.

Coach Kim Cohn's girls team is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA this week with a 9-1 record. They are 5-0 in region games and have outscored opponents, 57-6, thus far.

Sophomore Taylor Hurteau has scored 14 goals already this season while freshman Alexis Spivey has 10 goals and eight assists.

Region 8-AAA basketball

Bishop England took top honors in Region 8-AAA basketball after its boys and girls teams won league titles.

Senior forward Daniel Brooks was named the boys player of the year and coach Bryan Grevey was tabbed the coach of the year.

For the girls, senior guard Jaiha Williams was voted player of the year and coach Paul Runey was the coach of the year.

Joining Brooks on the all-region team were Bishop England teammates Ty Schaafsman, Sean Hollister and Eddie Marinaro. Also on the team were Oceanside Collegiate's Mahki Rivers and Daunta Hagler, Hanahan's Malichi Williams and Academic Magnet's William Hyatt.

Bishop England’s Lily Woods, Alli Dominiak and Ella Schar were selected to the girls all-region team. Also named to the team were Kennedy Rhue and Ty’nasjia Ford from Oceanside Collegiate, Ashtyn Adams from Hanahan, Abby Brauchle from Academic Magnet and Tranel-Mitchell-Smalls from North Charleston.