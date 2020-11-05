James Island, Bishop England capture cross country state championships

James Island freshman Hannah Vroon capped a dominant cross country season with the individual Class AAAA state championship on Thursday in Columbia.

Vroon’s effort was a big factor in her team winning the team championship, marking the first time in school history the program pulled off the double win.

The Bishop England boys team won the Class AAA state title Thursday.

“Winning as a team is just as important to me as winning the individual medal,” said Vroon, who lost only one meet this season. “I honestly felt really good coming in. I went in with a lot of confidence today and just ran my race.”

As an eighth-grader last year, Vroon placed 50th in the state after competing while sick with the flu. That was all the motivation she needed.

“Last year was really disappointing so I wanted to finish off strong,” Vroon said.

James Island coach David Lee said Vroon showed focus well beyond her years.

“She had to fight through being a 14-year old girl in the middle of the pandemic and she never wavered in her commitment,” Lee said. “She stayed focused and motivated. At the time we were just hoping to have a season and I told her to stay confident. She had her bouts with confidence but she just kept pressing on. Her focus stayed on November.”

James Island’s 67-point total was one better than runner-up and Region 8-AAAA foe Hilton Head. Senior Amelia Carson earned all-state honors with an eighth-place finish. Sophomore M.K. Huddleston ran to a 19th-place finish. Eighth-grader Kirra Borg finished 25th and eighth-grader Avery Belk was 28th.

Bishop England entered the state meet as the favorite and ran to a strong finish. Freshman Justin Haffner was the state runner-up individually. Junior Hank Linder (12th) and senior Mark Richter (13th) were all-state runners.

“Today was not about times, it was about places,” said coach Tony Colizzi, who won his fifth state title at Bishop England. “The guys ran well today. This was a really good group of boys. A pleasure to coach.”

Academic Magnet ran to a fifth-place finish. Christian Giels finished fourth and Evan Dennis was eighth. Hanahan’s Jack Dantzler ran to a seventh-place finish.

Bishop England’s girls team posted a third-place finish in Class AAA. Seventh-grader Nora Brahim (4th) and junior Kimber Keene (15th) earned all-state honors.

Academic Magnet placed fifth in the AAA girls race. North Charleston freshman Ellie Timmons was all-state with an eighth-place finish.

Lucy Beckham finished 11th in the AAAA girls, and James Island was ninth in the AAAA boys. Reid VonRoseberg of Lucy Beckham was all-state in Class AAAA after a 10th-place finish.