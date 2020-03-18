ITF postpones LTP $100K tennis tournament scheduled for May

The local tennis scene has very little to keep it excited until at least summertime. First, the area lost the April's Volvo Car Open for 2020. Now, the ITF $100K tournament that was scheduled for May 4-10 at LTP Mount Pleasant has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus worldwide outbreak.
The LTP event has featured the likes of several current top 100 players during the past three years, including reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, as well as young star Cori Gauff and others.
Tournament director Patrick Hieber is hopeful of rescheduling both ITF events at LTP Mount Pleasant. "I have been in touch with the head of the USTA Pro Circuit Department, Megan Rose, today and we are currently working together on finding new dates for both events."
The second ITF event, a $60K, is not scheduled until October.
The women's ITF World Tennis Tour made the announcement on Wednesday that the ITF has postponed all ITF-owned and sanctioned events until June 8.
"These are challenging and uncertain times, but the health and safety of players, player support teams, officials, event staff and the local community must be the priority," the announcement stated. "We will of course monitor the situation in conjunction with independent medical and travel advisers, who will in turn consider government and public health authorities' advice and instruction."
