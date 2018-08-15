CLEMSON — After months of chatter and speculation about if and when it would happen, the details have finally been worked out.
Clemson and LSU's football teams have agreed to a home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026, Clemson announced Wednesday afternoon.
The 2025 game will be played at Clemson on Aug. 30, while the 2026 matchup heads to the other Death Valley at LSU on Sept. 5. LSU and Clemson have a limited history with each other, never having met in regular-season play and instead only in bowl games. They matched up in the 1958 Sugar Bowl, the 1996 Peach Bowl and the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl in seasons past with LSU winning the first two.
“The series against LSU continues the philosophy we have had at Clemson for many years of looking to add another Power 5 opponent to our schedule outside of our annual rivalry game with the University of South Carolina,” Clemson athletics director Radakovich said in a statement. “We are excited about playing a school with LSU’s rich football tradition. We know our fans will enjoy visiting Baton Rouge, and we know they will provide our renowned Clemson hospitality to the fans from LSU.”
Clemson also added a home game with Troy for Sept. 6 of the 2025 season.