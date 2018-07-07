Age-old quotes like, “It’s never too late to start,” or “Fall down seven times, get up eight” are usually reserved for guest speakers at graduation ceremonies.
But after watching what former Charleston RiverDogs’ catcher Kyle Higashioka did at Yankee Stadium over the past few days, those notes of positivity seem to ring a little more true.
In a lineup packed with some of the best sluggers in baseball, Higashioka has carved his name into the fold, at least for the being.
On July 1 against the Boston Red Sox, he recorded the first hit of his Major League Baseball career. It was a home run.
Two days later against the Atlanta Braves, he did it again. And on Independence Day, Higashioka set off the fireworks once more.
Three MLB career hits.
Three home runs.
A decade later
History shows that, by now in his professional career, Higashioka should have been inching toward an exit from professional baseball.
The 28-year-old has been playing triple-A ball for the New York Yankees since 2015, after being drafted by the franchise in the seventh round of the 2008 draft.
A decade into pro ball, most players would have been bounced out by now. Plus, Higashioka did little to impress Yankee brass in his MLB debut last season when he recorded no hits through two games last June.
But his journey is one of inspiration.
After coming on board in 2008, the California native was promoted in 2010 to the RiverDogs, New York’s low-level Class A affiliate. Through 90 games, Higashioka batted .225 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.
The next season, he started out in Tampa, the franchise’s Class A-Advanced club, but was sent back to Charleston where he hit another four home runs and 13 RBIs through 30 games.
From there, the catcher has made his rounds, circling around the Yankee farm system as he awaited his big moment.
When Yankee slugger Gary Sanchez – also a former RiverDog – went down with a groin injury, Higashioka’s moment arrived.
A good problem
Higashioka entered an exclusive club on Wednesday when he connected on a 93 mph fastball thrown by Braves’ pitcher Julio Teheran. He joined former Bronx Bomber Alfonso Soriano as the only other Yankee record homers as each of their first three MLB career hits.
“I'm just glad that they're contributing to wins,” he told MLB.com “That's the name of the game here.”
Yankee manager Aaron Boone is equally impressed, but not surprised.
“Do you expect a guy to come up as a third catcher and hit three home runs right away? Maybe not necessarily, but I wouldn't say the power honestly is a surprise because we've all seen it, especially within the organization,” he said.
Backup catcher Austin Romine has returned to action after a brief break due to a hamstring injury. That makes life interesting for Higashioka.
While no one expects him to keep homering at this rate, if he gets his average up and keeps producing, it would be hard to send him back to AAA once Sanchez returns.
From that standpoint, Higashioka knows he just has to keep producing.
It’s a “what have you done for me lately” type of business. Lately, Higashioka has done a lot.