Florida at No. 21 South Carolina

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia

TV: SEC Network Plus

Radio: 98.9 FM Charleston, 107.5 FM Columbia

Records: Florida 4-11, 0-2 SEC; South Carolina 10-4, 2-0

Notes: Florida’s Funda Nakkasoglu is third in the SEC in scoring. … South Carolina leads the SEC in blocked shots.