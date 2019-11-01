While Charleston Southern’s football team has faced a myriad of issues in terms of execution this season, it wasn't until last Saturday’s loss to Monmouth that first-year head coach Autry Denson saw something that truly bothered him.

As the Bucs dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in Big South Conference play with a 35-13 home loss to Monmouth, Denson noticed something missing for the first time this season.

“I saw a lot of good stuff but not enough good stuff consistently,” Denson said. “You have to call it what it is, it’s disappointing. The one thing we’ve been doing is we come out and fight and play with a lot of heart.

“What I didn’t see was our guys having fun. We want them to have fun playing, just let it all out. At the end of the day, it’s football. Enjoy it.”

Denson said he believes in his players and is certain last week was just a blip on the radar in terms of effort. He doesn’t feel it will be a lingering issue.

The more pressing issue for the coaching staff is finding a way to score more touchdowns. The Bucs are averaging only 17.5 points per game and have scored only 15 touchdowns in eight games. CSU kicks plenty of field goals, but Denson wants touchdowns.

“It’s on us as coaches to find a way to put our players in a position to make plays,” Denson said. “At this point in the season you would think (it would be better). We have to find ways to make the explosive plays and turn them into touchdowns.”

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Chambers is averaging 224 yards in total offense and has accounted for 11 of the team's 15 TDs (seven passing, four running). Last week he passed for 231 yards and rushed for 92.

CSU is averaging 362 yards per game and has had success moving the ball between the 20-yard lines. The Bucs have managed at least 15 first downs in every game this season. They have passed for at least 200 yards in five of the last six games.

Far too often, however, drives are stalling. Case in point, CSU had a first-and-goal at the Monmouth 10-yard line last week and never gained a yard before kicking a field goal.

“In today’s game, it’s hard to nickel and dime your way to six points,” Denson said. “You need explosive plays. You make those plays, it’s a different game.”

CSU hopes for better effort and improved production in Saturday’s conference game at Gardner-Webb. The Bulldogs are 5-2 overall, 2-0 in the Big South. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m. at Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, N.C.

Denson feels his team will be ready to perform and stresses that he and his staff keep things in the proper perspective. No one is happy with the overall record but that record will not detract from the overall goal.

“It is still about our process and I will continue to say that,” he said. “We definitely want the results to show but we are making progress every week. It’s never as good as you think it is and it’s never as bad as you think."