CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The loneliest man in Chattanooga stood in the end zone at Finley Stadium on Saturday night, staring into space.
With a shot at a Southern Conference title on the line, coach Brent Thompson's Citadel football team led Chattanooga by two touchdowns with eight minutes to play.
Rival Wofford had already done its part, whipping Furman to set up a potential title game at Johnson Hagood Stadium next week. All The Citadel had to do was hold on against the Mocs.
The Bulldogs couldn't do it, giving up 14 points in the final 7:21. Mocs quarterback Nick Tiano scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left, lifting Chattanooga to a 34-33 victory before 7,363 disbelieving fans.
One of the more staggering defeats in Citadel football history snapped a four-game win streak, and ended any hopes for a third SoCon title in five years for the Bulldogs (6-5, 4-3).
"It's heartbreaking," Thompson said. "When you are up 13 points in the fourth quarter, you've got to be able to finish the game off, and we didn't do it. Two first downs there at the end gets the game done, and we didn't do it."
Wofford (7-3, 6-1) clinched a share of its third straight SoCon title and an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs with a 24-7 win over Furman (7-4, 6-2), and can own the championship outright with a victory at The Citadel.
Chattanooga (6-5, 5-2) can also win a share of the title (along with Furman) by winning at VMI next week, if The Citadel beats Wofford.
Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Bulldogs got 130 rushing yards from Remus Bulmer. The Mocs' Tiano threw for two touchdowns, and Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks ran for 119 yards and two scores.
But numbers don't reflect the depth of disappointment for Citadel players, who had battled back from an 0-2 start to the season and an 0-2 start in SoCon play to put themselves in championship contention.
"It hurts," said linebacker Willie Eubanks III, his eyes rimmed in red. "We all wanted that SoCon championship really bad, so everybody's hurting right now."
Just as painful was the way the collapse unfolded. A crushing series of penalties helped the Mocs rally from a 26-12 deficit going into the fourth quarter.
Citadel coaches were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct as the Mocs faced third and 15 from their own 40 early in the third quarter, giving Chattanooga a first down. One play later, Ibitokun-Hanks went 45 yards for a TD to cut The Citadel's lead to 26-20.
"We just got a little bit too anxious," Thompson said. "We thought there was a penalty that should have been called, and one of the guys was a little bit too far on the field and they flagged him for it.
"He was looking out for one of his guys, but we've got to be a little more disciplined on the sideline."
The Citadel answered with an 8-play, 59-yard drive and Clay Harris' 7-yard TD, and looked to be safe again at 33-20. A 2-point conversion would have put The Citadel up by 14 with 8:49 left, but Thompson chose to kick the PAT.
"The analytics were on our side right there," he said. "We talked about it and thought about it, but we just went by the numbers."
The Mocs' Tiano hit Bryce Nunnelly for 40 yards, and Ibitokun-Hanks scored from 11 yards to cut the gap back to 33-27 with 7:21 left.
The Bulldogs seemed to survive when linebacker Sean-Thomas Faulkner broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 2:16 left. But with a chance to run out the clock, The Citadel went three and out and took just 35 seconds off the clock. The Mocs had the ball back with 1:41 left.
"(Chattanooga) is putting 11 in the box right there, they know the deal," Thompson said. "You're not going to throw the ball and risk stopping the clock or turning the ball over. At the time, those were the best possible play calls."
A face-mask penalty on Eubanks was was followed by a fourth-down pass interference call on cornerback Jaylan Adams, who was face-guarding Kanore Mckinnon on a deep ball. Four plays later, Tiano ran for the game-winner with 28 seconds left.
"It's interesting," Thompson said of the interference call. "If you want to affect the outcome of a game, that's how you do it."
Now, the Bulldogs face rival Wofford with diminished goals. A winning season and a spot on the playoff bubble are important, but not as shiny as a championship trophy.
"Seven wins is a terrific season, and we're at six right now," Thompson said. "Wofford is a rivalry game for us, and it was close last year. There's plenty to play for. If we can knock off the conference champs, we've got a chance."
Notes
• The Citadel's Rainey had rushing and passing TDs in the same game for the eighth time this season ... Raleigh Webb's 40-yard TD catch made him just the fourth Citadel receiver with 10 TD catches in a season … Eubanks had nine tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble ... Chris Beverly intercepted a pass on the first play of the second half to set up Rainey's 8-yard TD run for a 23-12 lead.
• Bulmer's 130 yards on 12 carries gave him his first 100-yard game as a Bulldog ... Jacob Godek was 1 of 2 on field goals, missing from 34 yards in the second quarter and hitting from 21 in the third ... Aaron Brawley and Jabauri Garner had sacks for The Citadel.