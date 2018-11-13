COLUMBIA — Consider them a sneak preview.
As South Carolina enters the final quarter of its season (including a bowl game), coach Will Muschamp and his staff can start seeing what they have for 2019.
The NCAA passed a rule before the season that says a player can participate in any four games of the season and still preserve a redshirt season, and the Gamecocks currently have eight freshmen who can finally get on the field without having to waste a year of eligibility.
It’s not a guarantee that the eight — including reigning South Carolina Mr. Football Dakereon Joyner and receiver Darius Rush, who lit up the spring game — will play. It’s always a question of circumstance, as in if they can help the Gamecocks win or are the Gamecocks ahead by enough points that they can yank an experienced player (as shown last week in Gainesville, no lead can be considered safe with USC's defense).
But if they won’t lose eligibility and they can prove themselves in a game, not just practice, that’s a chance USC is willing to take.
“Certainly given the opportunity, if it’s Dakereon or anyone else, if they can help us win football games, we’re going to play them,” Muschamp said. “Obviously, you’re in a situation where you can play some younger players, give them an opportunity to play, that’s what we’d like to do.”
The old rule was tied to a season’s first three games. If a player suffered a season-ending injury in those, or didn’t play, coaches could sit them down, declare a redshirt and wait for the payoff in future seasons.
But now it’s any four games, letting coaches gamble a bit. Nothing soothes a desire to transfer like playing in a real game, even though the new rule may cause a few more transfers than usual (see Kelly Bryant). And if there are a lot of injuries, or players that may want to start training for the NFL Draft instead of playing in a bowl, coaches can have another group ready to take their place, and start the process for next year.
USC’s games against Chattanooga, Akron and perhaps the bowl provide that chance (of course younger players could play against Clemson, but it’s difficult to see how that would come around in anything but a dire emergency). Hurt feelings can be placated and recruiting boards can be updated if teams find “gamers” in the final four games, those guys that just need the lights to be on before they can really show off.
Joyner and Rush join Wyatt Campbell, Deshaun Fenwick, Lavonte Valentine, Jonathan Gipson, Maxwell Iyama and Hank Manos as true freshmen that haven’t played, and could play over the final four games and not lose eligibility. Gipson, a defensive back, traveled to Florida due to the thin secondary, Fenwick and Valentine are running backs, Rush could give USC another option in the passing game.
As for Joyner, he’s the most intriguing name. The former Fort Dorchester star knew coming in he was staring at a loaded depth chart, but Muschamp said he had become the team’s No. 3 quarterback during the year. Some were grousing that he should play after Jake Bentley struggled, but when Michael Scarnecchia won the Missouri game and Bentley has played great ball the past three weeks, the conversation ceased (outside of a brief thought if he could play defensive back).
Now’s the time to find out if Joyner could be a true answer at QB, since Scarnecchia will be gone next year and Bentley at least has the option to pursue the NFL (he has elected not to walk during Saturday’s Senior Night, a sign that he plans on returning). Muschamp and Joyner each know that the supposed quarterback of the future, top recruit Ryan Hilinski, is also on his way to Columbia.
Muschamp confirmed he plans on playing defensive lineman Josh Belk this week, which would be his third game of the season but a chance to keep the redshirt intact, so he could play Joyner too. Joyner could play in every game the rest of the season and still have four years to play.
The future can start over the next four games, if the time is right.