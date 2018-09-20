CLEMSON — Kelly Bryant didn't need to watch ESPN or tap into social media or read the words written about him to know exactly what he needed to do during the offseason.
Clemson's senior quarterback knew how effective he could be when running the ball. He also knew the biggest knock on him was his inability to throw accurately down the field — something his freshman teammate, Trevor Lawrence, is adept at doing.
“I ain't worried about criticism," Bryant said in August. "There's always something to improve on, so I'm going to work on everything."
Particularly those deep balls.
Bryant, who has started all three of Clemson's games this season, has repeatedly said he feels like he is making progress in that department. So, too, have his coaches.
So, the question remains: Is Kelly Bryant a better downfield passer now than he was a season ago?
A breakdown of every completion he has logged this season offers answers.
Furman, Sept. 1
Bryant admitted his nerves got the best of him early in the Tigers' season opener. He looked a little rattled. He eventually calmed down and finished with 11 completions on 17 passes. Of those 11 completions, only three passes went for 10 yards or more, but those passes were lofty gains: 16 yards, 40 yards (for a touchdown), 38 yards.
In 2017, Bryant threw 17 passes that covered 30 yards or more (through 14 games). Yes, he had only two such plays against Furman, but if he were to average two a game for 14 games this year, the number would go from 17 to 28, an increase of about 65 percent.
Bryant does get credit for the yards a receiver gains after catching a pass, but the 40-yarder to Amari Rodgers and the 38-yarder to Derion Kendrick were both deep balls in true form with the ball traveling almost all of its path through the air. Bryant finished with 132 yards, one passing TD and one running TD. Lawrence threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns in that game.
Texas A&M, Sept. 8
Playing for the first time on the road this season, Bryant's first three pass completions looked like this: 1-yard loss, another 1-yard loss, a 1-yard gain. That's not exactly the start Clemson had in mind. But after that? Bryant's fourth, fifth and sixth completions of the night went for 64, 18 and 50 yards. Two completions later he threw a 40-yard pass to Hunter Renfrow.
The Aggies wanted to take away the run and force Clemson to pass, so Bryant did.
Last season, Clemson had six passes that covered 50 yards or more — for the entire year. Bryant had two against Texas A&M. Though Rodgers' 64-yarder was more of a catch and run, Higgins' 50-yarder was mostly Bryant as he hit him in stride streaking down the sideline.
Georgia Southern, Sept. 15
Bryant's numbers tapered off a bit, but he was injured in the second quarter and did not play at all in the second half. His longest completion was 20 yards on a perfectly placed ball to freshman tight end Braden Galloway, but the only other double-digit passes he had were 13 and 11 yards, respectively. He also was intercepted for the first time this season.
If there was a week Bryant took a step back, it was this one. But injuries will do that. Lawrence finished the game 12 of 19 passing for 194 yards with one touchdown and one pick.
Conclusion
Bryant averaged 10.7 yards per completion a season ago. He is now averaging 13.5 yards per completion with a 156 efficiency mark.
His overall numbers this season: 30 of 44 passing for 405 yards and 2 TDs, 1 interception. He also has rushed for 125 yards and 2 TDs.
Lawrence is averaging 16.3 yards per completion with a 181 efficiency mark. Overall, he has completed 26 of 42 passes for 424 yards and 5 TDs, with 1 interception. He has 13 yards rushing and no TDs.
Stay tuned. The competition continues Saturday at Georgia Tech.