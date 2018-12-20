CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence walked into Dabo Swinney's office on a Monday morning in September and took his seat before the head coach, who had some news.
It was Sept. 24th and the day before, Sept. 23rd, Lawrence had received a text message from Clemson's coaching staff, asking if he could meet them in the morning.
The starting quarterback job was now his, he would learn, for at least the next week — not incumbent Kelly Bryant's.
On the one hand, joy immediately took over.
On the other, pain for Bryant seeped in, too.
"I hate it for Trevor because he’s done nothing but just show up and go to work and his job is to be the best version of himself. He shouldn’t apologize for being a great player," Swinney said.
"It was tough," Lawrence followed.
But 690 miles to the north west, another quarterback knew exactly how the young teenager felt. To a T.
Lawrence and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book have never met in person, nor have they ever had a conversation with one another. Book is a junior in his third year with Notre Dame, Lawrence is a freshman in his first year with Clemson.
Until this season, Lawrence had never heard of the leading man behind Notre Dame's offense.
But come next week, when No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame square off with one another in the Cotton Bowl with national championship hopes on the line, perhaps there will be no other person in Texas who relates to Lawrence quite like Book does and no other person who relates to Book quite like Lawrence.
Instantly empathetic to one another, Lawrence and Book are the only two quarterbacks in America who beat out their established incumbents midway through the 2018 season, then led their respective teams to undefeated seasons and College Football Playoff berths.
For Lawrence, it was edging out Bryant, who quickly departed the program after he lost his job in late September. For Book, it was a smidge different in that when he beat out his predecessor, Brandon Wimbush, a week earlier, Wimbush ultimately decided to still say with the program.
But the storylines are similar — and so too are the results — which makes this quarterback showdown in the making all the more fascinating on college football's biggest stage.
"It's gone by so fast when you think about it and kind of take a step back and see how far we've come. I'm just extremely, extremely excited for this whole team," Book said. "We're excited to go play Clemson. You kind of take a step back and realize how fast this season has gone by and where we all are now — we're very fortunate to be in this spot."
In both quarterbacks' cases, it was not that their respective offenses were weak, or even necessarily struggling behind Wimbush and Bryant. It was more so that Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and Clemson's Swinney both saw an opportunity to take their offenses from good to great by making hard, yet ultimately-fruitful switches.
Both Kelly and Swinney lamented the personal pain that came with having those conversations with their incumbents and in Swinney's case, it was particularly emotional given that Bryant was leaving just nine months after he led the Tigers right back to a No. 1 College Football Playoff in his inaugural starting season.
"It's a bad day to be the head coach," Swinney said the day of his announcement.
"It's a fluid situation," Kelly said the day after his.
But the results are there.
Behind Lawrence, Clemson has the nation's No. 5 scoring offense, the nation's No. 27 passing offense and the nation's No. 5 total offense.
Behind Book, Notre Dame has the No. 34 scoring offense, the No. 31 passing offense and the No. 28 total offense.
They might not have met in person yet, but they know each other's stories all too well — and that makes them members of an exclusive two-person club that will convene in Dallas on Dec. 29th.
"I didn’t know about him until this year," Lawrence said of Book. "Obviously he’s a great player, had a great year and it’s going to be a hard task to contain him. But he’s a really good quarterback and he’s had a great year."
It goes the other way, too.