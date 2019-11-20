That 35-mile bus ride a year ago from Summerton back home to Cross is forever lodged in Shaun Wright’s memory bank.

The head football coach remembers the final score – 67 to 20 – illuminating brightly from the Scott’s Branch scoreboard. The Eagles had handed his Cross High Trojans a loss to end their 0-9 season.

Wright waited two weeks, giving his team a chance to decompress from a year they wanted to quickly forget. The season before, Cross went 7-4. And the two years before that, they were 8-3 in each.

In fact, the Trojans hadn’t posted a losing record since they went 5-6 in 2010. So a winless season was something they weren’t used to.

“We went from being the hunted to being the hunter,” Wright said.

He waited two weeks before bringing the guys back together. He pulled up an inspirational YouTube video about working toward goals and refusing to give up. It worked.

After knocking off Baptist Hill last week in a road, postseason bout, the Trojans are traveling Friday to face Lake View in the third round of the Class A playoffs.

Defense has been their calling card this year and Wright credits junior lineman Quashaun Whitten for anchoring that side of the ball.

He also plays on the offensive line, but Whitten’s attention to detail while tacking running backs and chasing down quarterbacks makes him one of the best, Wright said.

For Whitten, that’s where his leadership shines brightest. He isn’t the most vocal player on the team, but he embraces his role as a leader and doesn’t mind holding guys accountable.

Similar to his head coach, Whitten remembers watching that YouTube clip last year. He said it reemphasized the brotherhood his teammates share on the field.

“Last year, we know we didn’t really play our best,” he said. “So this year, I think we all are committed to playing our hearts out and giving it everything we have.”

Taking care of Baptist Hill last week was a huge step for Cross. The Bobcats are used to making deep playoff runs, including trips to the Class A title game and the Lower State championship over the past three years.

Cross is focused on Lake View, the team that stands in their path to the semifinal game. The Wild Gators boast a 9-4 record this year, including four straight games of at least 50 points heading into Friday.

“They’re a different animal,” Wright said. “We’ve played them eight times over the years and only beaten them once. So they’ve been a thorn in our side.”

The Trojans can also score effectively, posting 34 or more points in four of their last give games. But they know getting a win on Friday will come down to their defense.

That’s where Whitten’s number will be called.

“We have to be all in and play with max effort,” he said. “We know we can’t make too many mistakes so it’s just about focus.”

Saturday was the seven-year anniversary of Cross’ last win over Lake View. It was an epic, 41-40 shootout on the road.

Two weeks later, they won the Class A state championship.