CLEMSON — Brad Brownell recently sat down to watch the video footage of Clemson's matchup with South Carolina a season ago, and as he was reviewing what became a 16-point victory for the Tigers, one of his new assistant coaches couldn't help but blurt out an observation.
'"We looked like a confident team,"' Brownell said, quoting Clemson's new special assistant to the head coach Marty Simmons.
"It was just evident ... that was one of the things he thought jumped right off the page."
A healthy team will do that.
This year has been different.
As Brownell's Tigers and Frank Martin's South Carolina Gamecocks meet on the hardwood Saturday in Columbia for the two teams' annual rivalry showdown, if there is one thing each coach can relate to, it is the frustration of injuries and how they have taken their toll on both teams.
There is an "outside chance" Clemson could get leading scorer and shooting guard Marcquise Reed back into the mix as he continues to heal from his sprained knee, though it will have to be a game-time decision and there's the possibility it could mess with the team's current chemistry if he is inserted at the last minute.
For the Gamecocks, 60 percent of the starting lineup will not play as guard Justin Minaya is recovering from knee surgery in late November, point guard T.J. Moss has a high ankle sprain and re-aggravated an old foot injury that put him in a cast and power forward Maik Kotsar sustained a concussion when he took an elbow to the nose that will sideline him indefinitely.
Clemson is just now getting center Elijah Thomas back to playing consistently like the Tigers want — and need — as he is finally coming off of an ankle injury, followed by the flu last month that only delayed his practice plans.
It is a delicate balance for both coaches, who both could use some momentum right now with Clemson sitting at 8-3 and the Gamecocks sitting at 4-6.
"If we’re going to start talking about injuries," Martin said 10 minutes into his hour-long Thursday radio show, "we’ll make it to the last break.
"Practices were starting to get competitive. Now we’re back to eight, nine guys.”
Brownell said he has been particularly impressed with the way the Gamecocks have played in their last two games — back-to-back losses to Michigan and Virginia — despite the circumstances.
Those two teams, the Clemson coach believes, have Final Four potential and though South Carolina lost by double digits in both instances, Brownell thought the Gamecocks played comfortably, especially with so many young players in the mix.
Brownell and Martin both have great respect for one another and have similar philosophies about gritty, old-school basketball, which has forced them each to make some shifts this season with so many injuries. Saturday should help provide more clarity for both teams heading into conference play.
"It’s hard for both of us. I think you can see there are times when just the rhythm and timing of your team are not as good as they should be and you're not as confident because you've got guys that are not as confident," Brownell said of the injuries. "Frank's going through the same thing."
The two coaches feel one another's pain, hoping it slows down for them soon.