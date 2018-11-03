OXFORD, Miss. — The mottos and slogans are usually cute and usually hokey, something to sell wristbands or T-shirts. South Carolina has more than its share, such as “All Gas, No Brakes” and “Every Week’s A Season.”
Another was definitely appropriate Saturday.
“Man Down, Man Up.”
The Gamecocks had at least five players leave Saturday’s 48-44 win at Ole Miss and not return due to injury. While coach Will Muschamp didn’t have updates Saturday, he said the way USC finished the game is how he expects it to finish the season, even if several players are hurt.
Nine backups played major roles Saturday as the starters were dropping quicker than respect for Urban Meyer. Blake Camper, benched two weeks ago as Dylan Wonnum rose past him at right tackle, filled in at left tackle when Malik Young (who was filling in for injured starter Dennis Daley) went down. Safety R.J. Roderick had 13 tackles trying to cover for a battered secondary.
“We don’t make excuses around here,” he said.
Josh Vann, Mon Denson, Damani Staley, Rick Sandidge, Javon Charleston, Israel Mukuamu and Jaylin Dickerson also had to play several snaps Saturday. It may be the case throughout the rest of the season, but one the Gamecocks feel good about.
“You recruit it, number one. You recruit guys that like ball. You recruit guys that have character. You recruit guys that have physical and mental toughness and that’s part of the recruiting process,” Muschamp said. “When you have enough of those guys collectively, it affects the entire culture of your organization, so the guys riding the fence, they fall the right way.”
USC may be losing more players than it can afford but it feels confident it has capable players to replace them.