Inappropriate moves into top spot in Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament

Friday was another big day for anglers participating in the Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament, the first event in the 2021 South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series. Sixty-three of the 65 boats chose Friday as one of their two allotted fishing days and that turned out to be a wise move with 23 blue marlin, one white marlin and four sailfish released.
Leading the way was Inappropriate, a 69-foot Spencer out of Miami Beach owned by Frank Holtham and captained by Andy Crews, which released three blue marlin in a quick blitz. Inappropriate also released a blue on Thursday and has 2,400 points. Inappropriate had its first release at 9 a.m., added another blue at 9:03 and eight minutes later added its third blue.
First-day leader Reel Hook Up, owned by Michael Carter and captained by Stuart Lackey, was unable to score any releases Friday and is second with 1,800 points.
Bench Mark, owned by Stephen Davis and captained by Bobby Garmany, is third with 1,200 points.
All three of the top boats on the leaderboard have used their two allotted fish days while seven boats are eligible to fish Saturday.
The tournament has produced 46 blue marlin, including a 445.3-pound catch on Thursday by Graham Eubank's Sportin' Life, which also released Friday's first blue marlin at 8:27 a.m. Anglers also have released three white marlin and seven sailfish.
In the non-blllfish categories, Summer Girl has the top dolphin at 39.5 pounds; Mingo leads the tuna category with a 22.0-pound catch; and Huntress has the heaviest wahoo at 57.4 pounds.