CLEMSON — It was dubbed as one of the most captivating matchups of the week, a showdown between two top 20, undefeated teams who do not particularly seem to like each other.
But when was all said and done Saturday at Death Valley, it was abundantly clear No. 16 N.C. State was far from a match for No. 3 Clemson, a team that pummeled Dave Doeren’s Wolfpack 41-7 for its seventh win of the season and a commanding first-place lead in the ACC Atlantic Division.
Meanwhile, the College Football Playoff picture
appears to be looking more and more clear for the Tigers, who cashed in on a brilliant performance on both sides of the ball to coast past the only ranked-at-the-time team Clemson has played to date.
Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who caught his breath over the bye week and relaxed with his fishing pole, lit up the Wolfpack's defense with a 26-for-39 performance with 308 yards and a touchdown to prove he is becoming more and more comfortable leading the offense. His partner in crime, Tee Higgins, had eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown, and their sidekick, Travis Etienne, casually picked up a trio of touchdowns.
Defensively, Brent Venables' defense was as advertised once again, this time in all three stages as it delivered a gem against N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley, the ACC's passing yards leader who never was able to get comfortable. N.C. State punted the ball six times, threw two picks, had two turnovers on downs and one fumble.
A week after its bye, it appears Clemson is ready to play its best football. And it couldn't come at a better time for head coach Dabo Swinney's squad.
"I really sensed that we were going to play a great game. I really was just trying to keep them loose because I think they really wanted to play this game like, Monday," Swinney said.
"I thought we were going to play a heck of a game," Doeren said. "And we didn't."
What went right
Essentially everything went right for the Tigers on Saturday — from the very first drive.
Clemson has been criticized for slow starts as of late, particularly against Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, and a slightly-aggravated Swinney had to answer multiple questions about that reality this week heading into this N.C. State matchup.
But his team got the memo loud and clear Saturday as Lawrence was the architect behind a first-drive touchdown that immediately put the Tigers up 7-0 on a 3-yard rush from sophomore running back Travis Etienne, a score Lawrence set up with a 16-yard strike to senior receiver Hunter Renfrow. It was the first time Clemson has scored on its first possession all season and the first time since the Tigers' ACC Championship game against Miami last year. From there, Clemson never looked back.
Etienne finished the day with three touchdowns, becoming the first player in school history to have three TDs in three straight games and the Tigers were able to get some meaningful reps for loads of different players.
In the first quarter alone, 54 Clemson players played. By the 14-minute mark in the fourth quarter, reserve receiver Will Swinney was in the game and backup quarterback Chase Brice was warming up with more than a dozen minutes left. Freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon had a touchdown as well.
Defensively, Venables' esteemed unit essentially-perfectly executed a gem of a performance against a team that led the nation on third down headed into Saturday. N.C. State, which completed about 61 percent of its third downs before this game, was just 2 of 12 against Clemson. The secondary played its best game of the season, linebacker Jalen Williams recorded his first career interception, safety K'Von Wallace picked off the Wolfpack for the third straight year, and safety Tanner Muse registered the first sack of his career. Venables, known for his preparation and creative mind, had a field day with an off week to scheme against old friend Doeren.
"Our guys played really well. I'm super proud of them, happy for them," the always-strict Venables said. "We're kind of getting into a good rhythm here the last three games or so. Really understanding who we are."
What went wrong
Not a lot at all went wrong for Clemson on one of those days the Tigers dominated, but Will Swinney, also the holder, did lose two yards and fumbled on what was going to be a fake on a Clemson field-goal attempt. Dabo Swinney has said Clemson wants a large part of its identity to lie in special teams play and the botched fake certainly went against that motive. But on a day when Clemson dominated, it was but a blip on the radar.
"We had a low snap, No. 1, and Will was a little early leaving," Dabo Swinney said. "They’re going to be sick when they see that (on tape) because I think they walk in right there (for an touchdown)."
Turning point
Hyped up about a first-drive score, Clemson scored two possessions later for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Lawrence connected with Higgins — a duo that has big things ahead — on a 46-yard dime for a touchdown. From there, the tone had been set, it was clear the Wolfpack were overmatched and Clemson ran away with the afternoon.
Looking ahead
Clemson travels to Florida State next week for a noon kickoff against a team that historically has been the Tigers' biggest divisional rival, but one that is struggling this year under first-year coach Willie Taggart. The Seminoles (4-3) will be heavy underdogs against the unbeaten Tigers.
"I don't really care about their record," Swinney said. "I just know they're Florida State."