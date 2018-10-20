CLEMSON — It was dubbed as one of the most captivating ACC matchups of the week, a showdown between two ranked, undefeated teams who do not particularly seem to like one another.
But when it was all said and done Saturday at Death Valley, it was abundantly clear No. 16 N.C. State was far from a match for No. 3 Clemson, a team that pummeled Dave Doeren's Wolfpack 41-7 for its seventh win of the season and a commanding first-place lead in the ACC Atlantic Division.
These days, the College Football Playoff picture appears to be looking more and more clear for the Tigers, who cashed in on a brilliant performance from both sides of the ball to coast past the only ranked-at-the-time team Clemson has played to date. The Tigers even had a little fun with their play-calling signs with a picture of a laptop on one of them to presumably poke fun at Doeren's accusation from a year ago regarding a mysterious laptop on the Clemson sideline. It was that kind of day.
Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who caught his breath over the bye week with a relaxing fishing trip back home, lit up the Wolfpack's defense for 26-39 passing with 308 yards and a touchdown to prove he is becoming more and more comfortable leading this Clemson offense. His partner in crime, Tee Higgins, had eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown, and their sidekick, Travis Etienne, casually picked up a trio of touchdowns effortlessly.
Defensively, Brent Venables' defense was as advertised once again, this time in all three stages as it delivered a gem against N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley, the ACC's passing yards leader who never was able to get comfortable. N.C. State punted the ball seven times, threw two picks, had two turnovers on downs and one fumble.
A week after its bye, it appears Clemson is ready to play its best football. And it couldn't come at a better time for Dabo Swinney's squad.
What went right
Essentially everything went right for the Tigers on Saturday — from the very first drive.
Clemson has been criticized for slow starts as of late, particularly against Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, and a slightly-aggravated Swinney had to answer multiple questions about that reality this week heading into this N.C. State matchup. But his team got the memo loud and clear Saturday, as Lawrence was the architect behind a first-drive touchdown that immediately put the Tigers up 7-0 on a 3-yard rush from sophomore running back Travis Etienne, a score Lawrence set up with a 16-yard strike to fith-year receiver Hunter Renfrow. It was the first time Clemson has scored on its first possession all season and the first time since the Tigers' ACC Championship game against Miami a season ago. From there, Clemson never looked back.
Etienne finished the day with three touchdowns, becoming the first player in Clemson history to have three touchdowns in three straight games and the Tigers were able to get some meaningful reps for loads of different players. In the first quarter alone, 54 Clemson players played. By the 14-minute mark, reserve receiver Will Swinney was in the game and Chase Brice was warming up with more than dozen minutes left. Freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon had a touchdown, as well.
Defensively, Brent Venables' esteemed unit essentially-perfectly executed a gem of a performance against a team that led the nation on third down headed into Saturday. N.C. State, which completed about 60 percent of its third downs before this game, was just 2-12 against Clemson. The secondary played its best game of the season, linebacker Jalen Williams recorded his first career interception, safety K'Von Wallace picked off the Wolfpack for the third straight year and safety Tanner Muse recorded the first sack of his career. Venables, known for his preparation and creative mind, had a field day with an off week to scheme against old friend Dave Doeren.
What went wrong
Not a lot at all went wrong for Clemson on one of those days the Tigers dominated, but Will Swinney, also the holder, did lose two yard and fumbled on what was going to be a fake on a Clemson field goal. Dabo Swinney has said Clemson wants a large part of its identity to lie in special teams play and the botched fake certainly went against that motive. But on a day when Clemson dominated, it was but a blip on the radar.
Turning point
Hyped up about a first-drive score, Clemson scored two possessions later for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Lawrence connected with Higgins — a duo that has big things ahead — on a 46-yard dime for a touchdown. From there, the tone had been set, it was clear the Wolfpack were overmatched and Clemson ran away with the afternoon.
Looking ahead
Clemson travels to Florida State next week for a noon kickoff against a team that historically has been the Tigers' biggest divisional rival, but one that is struggling this year under first-year coach Willie Taggart. The Seminoles, 4-3, will be heavy underdogs against a 7-0 Clemson team.