In reversal, Charleston Southern will not play fall football

As the coronavius pandemic took its toll on college football in recent weeks, Charleston Southern insisted it still wanted to play football this fall.

The FCS playoffs fell apart, and the Big South Conference decided to postpone its league schedule to the spring.

"Now that we know what the future looks like, we're going to make every effort to play," CSU athletic director Jeff Barber said earlier this week.

But the Bucs reversed course on Friday, with the school announcing that CSU "will be suspending its plans to play football in the fall of 2020."

The decision came after "internal discussions between the CSU coaching staff, student-athletes, and university administration."

"Due to the increasing uncertainty related to fall college sports across the country, as well as internal discussions with our student-athletes, coaching staff, and university administration, the Charleston Southern Football Ministry has decided to suspend plans to play an abbreviated football schedule in the fall of 2020," the school's statement said.

"As always, decisions on our return to play are based on what is best for the safety, health, physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of our student-athletes. Delaying football competition this semester allows us to align with every other fall sport in the Big South Conference, frees our football team to prepare for conference and national championships in the spring, and, most importantly, allows our student-athletes to focus on their studies without adding unnecessary complexity to their lives in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We would like to thank the leadership and communication from our football captains and our coaching staff, as well our university administration for their support during this time and look forward to competing at a high level upon the resumption of competition in the spring."

Charleston Southern's decision means the Bucs will not play The Citadel this fall, leaving the Bulldogs with Clemson as the only game still intact on its schedule. Citadel AD Mike Capaccio said Friday morning that the Bulldogs hope to play three or four games this fall.

CSU said it would have no further comment.