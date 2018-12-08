Duke

The latest entry in the South Carolina-Duke series is on hold. File/AP

COLUMBIA — The forecast decided it for them.

South Carolina's game at Duke Sunday was cancelled due to an impending storm that could dump 14-16 inches of snow along the I-85 corridor. The Gamecocks were set to travel Saturday, and there were three buses full of USC fans coming Sunday. 

Instead, they'll try to reschedule for a later date. If the game isn't able to be rescheduled soon, each team will be in conference play and would have to sacrifice a bye date or commit to playing three games in a week. 

The Gamecocks and Blue Devils are each on exam break. USC's next game is at Purdue on Dec. 16. 

