COLUMBIA — The forecast decided it for them.
South Carolina's game at Duke Sunday was cancelled due to an impending storm that could dump 14-16 inches of snow along the I-85 corridor. The Gamecocks were set to travel Saturday, and there were three buses full of USC fans coming Sunday.
Instead, they'll try to reschedule for a later date. If the game isn't able to be rescheduled soon, each team will be in conference play and would have to sacrifice a bye date or commit to playing three games in a week.
The Gamecocks and Blue Devils are each on exam break. USC's next game is at Purdue on Dec. 16.