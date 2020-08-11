If SEC, ACC cancel football seasons, high schools could be next

A week ago, First Baptist School football coach Johnny Waters was certain the Hurricanes would be kicking off the season by the end of August.

Despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed high school football practices and games back by as much as a month, Waters was looking forward to traveling to Columbia for his team’s season opener against Cardinal Newman in a few weeks.

This past weekend changed all that. As news began to trickle in Sunday night that the Pac-12 and the Big Ten conferences were considering canceling their football seasons and moving them to the spring, Waters, like many high school coaches across the Lowcountry, became less optimistic his team would be playing football in the fall.

By late Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 became the first Power Five conferences to cancel all fall sports.

“This is my personal opinion, so I’m not speaking for anyone else but myself, but I don’t see how we can play if the big boys are not playing,” said Waters, who has been the head football coach at First Baptist for the past seven years. “When the FCS schools and the Division II schools decided not to play, they didn’t affect us. I don’t think if the public (high) schools decided not to play it would affect us either. But if Clemson and South Carolina are not playing, I don’t see how we could still play. It wouldn’t make sense to be the only people playing.”

First Baptist, a member of the S.C. Independent School Association, has been holding conditioning workouts since early June and is scheduled to open the regular season Aug. 28 in Columbia. SCISA allowed its member schools to hold initial preseason practices in helmets and shoulder pads on Monday and will have full-pad workouts beginning Aug. 17. The only change SCISA teams have made because of the pandemic is to push back the start of the season a week. Games were scheduled to begin Aug. 21.

The S.C. High School League has taken a different approach.

Last week, the SCHSL delayed the start date for football for the second time due to the pandemic. The league’s executive committee voted unanimously to start football practice on Sept. 8 (from Aug. 17), and allow games beginning Sept. 25 (from Sept. 11).

The new football plan calls for a seven-game regular season, with the playoffs starting Nov. 13 and the state finals set for Dec. 4-5.

Oceanside Collegiate football coach Joe Call is a little more optimistic than Waters about the season being held this fall. Oceanside, a charter school in Mount Pleasant, is not bound by the rules set by the Charleston County School District. Oceanside has been following the protocols established by the High School League since June.

“I still feel pretty good about our chances of playing this fall, despite what the college’s do,” said Call, who also serves as the school’s associate athletic director. “I don’t think what happens at the collegiate level is going to affect us as much. I think those are two separate things.

"The high school league has put together a pretty extensive plan, has protocols in place that are going to get us through this and keep us healthy. At this point, I think we’re going to play unless someone higher up, like the governor, shuts us down.”

Philip Simmons coach Eric Bendig isn't sure what will happen at the high school level if the college football season is canceled.

“I’m keeping the faith because we’re all working toward the same goal of being able to play and I’d hate for our seniors to miss out,” said Bendig, who has been at Philip Simmons for four seasons. “But there’s so much uncertainly out there. It seems like it’s not just changing day-to-day, but week-to-week and having no college football will certainly affect us.”

Several states have already pulled the plug on a fall football season, including Virginia. North Carolina and Georgia have pushed back the start of their football seasons to September.

“We’re going to pay attention to what happens in North Carolina and Georgia more than what happens at the college level,” said S.C. High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton. "We’re going to take our leadership from DHEC (S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control) and from our sports medical advisory committee to figure out what’s the best fit for us.”

In a situation that doesn't just change daily, but hourly at times, Singleton said the league and its member have to remain flexible in their approach to the pandemic.

“If you ask me today if there’s going to be football this fall, my answer is yes," he said. "Ask me again tomorrow or in a few hours and the answer might be different. ”