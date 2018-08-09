COLUMBIA — Rico Dowdle didn’t take the bait.
“That’s up to y’all, if y’all want to answer that,” South Carolina’s junior tailback answered. “What we focus on is iron sharpens iron, everybody makes each other better.”
It was the politically correct answer. He didn’t want to shun backfield mates Ty’Son Williams and A.J. Turner, not when each is expected to play just as much, if not more, than Dowdle this year.
The question, “Are you the best running back on the roster?” was loaded more than an Alabama defensive front and Dowdle, as good running backs do, found the easiest hole to wiggle through.
It would have been the same answer from him if it was rephrased, “Are you the most important running back on the roster?” He would have said everybody but him can answer.
They would say “yes.”
Dowdle is the most complete of any of the backs. He’s fast, elusive, tough to bring down and is never hesitant about sticking his helmet into a mess of red, blue or orange.
The Gamecocks look better when he’s toting the ball. As much credit as quarterback Jake Bentley deserves for turning around USC’s 2016 season, he also had a healthy Dowdle to hand off to during those final seven games after Dowdle missed the first four while recovering from hernia surgery.
Dowdle was rumbling right along last year and then broke his leg, missing USC’s final five games (the Gamecocks lost two) and the first half of the Outback Bowl. With USC trailing 19-3, Dowdle came in, broke a 17-yard touchdown and the Gamecocks rallied for the win.
No question Dowdle needs to be the guy with the most carries every game, even as USC sticks to its “hot hand” approach to running the ball. Why shouldn’t they give the ball to a guy averaging 5.1 yards a carry for his career?
Because he’s not always available. For every breathtaking cut and juke Dowdle has performed between the lines, he’s spent a minute on the bench nursing an injury. It was no surprise when he missed most of spring practice with a hamstring issue, costing him another chance to further condition so he could potentially avoid injury in the future.
“A lot of that stuff has to do with Rico,” offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon said. “Some of the stuff, you can’t help. A lot of times, there’s different stuff that you can do as far as preventing injuries.”
Dowdle is on a strict regimen of them. He walked stiff-legged into the media room Monday (nothing wrong, he had just come from his mandatory post-practice stint in the cold tub). He mentioned the work he does away from the field, such as a program of “hamstring tiers” where he slowly progresses through the ranks of walking, marching, activating muscles most people don’t know they have.
Will Muschamp challenged Dowdle to push himself harder over the summer, and informed Dowdle he had passed “with flying colors” once he returned to campus. There’s still the matter of getting through camp and staying on the field, though.
“Things happen for a reason,” he said. “I had a rough season. In the beginning, I was banged up until the (Tennessee) game. It was important to play in that last game, for me.”
It was. USC’s running game has been sharply critiqued after it finished 12th in the SEC last year. That was an improvement from 13th the year before, but the average number of yards was 12 less per game than the year before.
Williams and Turner will get their touches, but Dowdle is the stallion in the remuda. USC wants to run a fast-paced offense, but it wants to lean on a strong running game.
Dowdle’s ability can be that stabilizer, if his often-repaired body can hold up.