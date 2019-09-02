By now, The Citadel football team has the hurricane drill down pat.

Bulldog equipment managers packed up the trucks Monday morning, and the team hit the road in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

For the third time in four years, the football team will stay at Lookup Lodge in Travelers Rest, near Greenville, to avoid a hurricane and practice for a weekend game. The Bulldogs (0-1) are scheduled to play Saturday at Elon in North Carolina.

Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio said it will cost between $25,000 and $35,000 to put the team on the road for the week.

"We're just happy to be in a safe location," he said. "That's the No. 1 priority, the safety of the kids, and then we'll go from there."

Capaccio said The Citadel considered staying in the Greensboro area, near Elon.

"They were very generous up at Elon, and we had a place up there," he said. "But coach (Brent Thompson) has been to Lookup before and felt comfortable with that. We got the food worked out and a place to practice up there; North Greenville and Furman will help them out a little bit, so he's really comfortable with that."

In 2017, the Bulldogs stayed at Lookup Lodge when Hurricane Irma forced The Citadel to move a home game against Presbyterian from Charleston to Clinton, home of the Blue Hose.

In 2016, it was Hurricane Matthew that forced The Citadel to move a home game against North Greenville to the NGU campus in Tigerville, near Greenville. That was The Citadel's initial stay at Lookup Lodge, a Christian camp that includes a lake, a 60-foot water slide, walking trails and a double zip line.

On Monday, The Citadel canceled all campus activities until further notice.

The Citadel lost 28-21 to No. 12 Towson last week. Elon, which had been ranked No. 21, fell out of the Top 25 after a 24-21 loss to No. 19 North Carolina A&T.

Dawkins makes NFL practice squad

Former Citadel linebacker Noah Dawkins is one of nine players signed to the practice squad by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced.

Dawkins, 6-0 and 226 pounds, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent.

He had 66 tackles and 13½ tackles for loss for The Citadel as a senior and led the team with 5½ sacks. The All-Southern Conference pick also intercepted two passes and led the team in sacks for three straight seasons.

At The Citadel’s pro day, Dawkins ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds despite tweaking his hamstring during the sprint. He had reportedly run a 4.37 the week before The Citadel’s pro day and made ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s “big board” of 300 draft prospects before the NFL draft.

As a practice squad player, Dawkins will practice with the Bengals, but not play in games. Practice squad players are paid per week and can be released at any point. They make an minimum of $8,000 per week, which totals $136,000 for an entire 17-week season.