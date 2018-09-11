A too close for comfort threat from Hurricane Florence has forced the postponement of all high school football games in the Lowcountry this week.
As of late Tuesday, schools were still trying to decide when, or if, to reschedule the games. None of Friday's scheduled games are region matchups and wouldn't have any playoff implications.
Fort Dorchester vs. Berkeley was the top game scheduled for Friday night. One possibility, if the game is to be played, would be a Monday or Tuesday night contest. Both teams would play again on Saturday with Berkeley visiting Summerville and Fort Dorchester playing at Goose Creek.
However, those scenarios are uncertain this early in the process because teams are not allowed to practice if schools are closed. All schools in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties were closed Tuesday and will be for the remainder of the week.
A mandatory evacuation for the entire coast was ordered by S.C. Governor Henry McMaster on Monday. By Tuesday, the order was lifted for Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton counties. Fort Dorchester football coach Steve LaPrad said if the order is lifted by Friday for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester, his team would practice Saturday and Sunday and be ready to play Berkeley on Monday night.
“We’re all kind of hoping to play Monday and Saturday of next week, if everyone would agree to do it,” LaPrad said. “Right now, not everyone is on board so we need to figure something out by the end of the week, depending on what the hurricane does. We’ll be ready for whatever.”
A key SCISA game of interest is Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud. Porter-Gaud athletic director Larry Salley said there is a slim chance of the game being played at a later date.
First Baptist and Cardinal Newman have already cancelled their game, which was to be played in Columbia.
The South Carolina High School League could decide to extend the regular season by one week. If that happens, every school could plan to play this week’s games on next Friday, or move the games to the end of the regular season.
Cross Country highlights
One of the highlights of the cross country season is the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic, which was held last weekend in Columbia. More than 700 runners from around the state participated in two divisions with several local runners finishing high up the list.
Noah Ward of Philip Simmons High was the top local finisher in the International race. Simmons placed fourth overall with a time of 16:33. Nicolas Danielski of Ashley Ridge finished 21st and Logan Desciak of Bishop England was 31st. There were 468 runners in the race.
James Island was the top local finisher in the team standings, placing 11th overall. Darren Frasier (45th) and Sam Lamar (47th) led the effort. Wando was 14th as a team, followed by Summerville (15th), and Bishop England (20th) in the top 20 of 69 teams.
Twenty-eight teams and nearly 200 runners ran in the International race for the girls. Top local finisher was sophomore Amelia Carson of James Island in 25th place. Teammate Rachel Trunkle, a junior, was 33rd overall and James Island was the top team finisher in eighth-place.
Wando was 16th and Colleton County was 18th.