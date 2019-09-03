It is becoming as common as death and taxes here in the Lowcountry. An early season weather event has thrown a wrench into the high school football season.

Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to skirt the South Carolina coast Wednesday and Thursday, has resulted in school closures and postponements or cancellations of all high school activities. Even if schools are able to reopen Friday, football teams have not been allowed to practice all week and will not be ready to play on Friday night.

Most of the football games scheduled this week are non-region games, meaning there isn't much pressure or need to reschedule them.

First Baptist coach Johnny Waters says his team’s game with Wilson Hall could be played Saturday night if his team can practice on Friday.

“Lot of variables in play,” Waters said. “First, we don’t know that we will be allowed to practice Friday. If our school administration says we can practice Friday, we will. And, if we can, we have to consider how many players have left the area and how many could get back in time. We had a practice Monday, so a practice Friday would help us be ready. If we don’t get the game in this weekend, it likely won’t be made up.”

Summerville head coach Joe Call indicated via text message that his team’s scheduled game against Goose Creek will likely not be made up. Coaches at Wando and Stratford are leaving options open for Monday games but say district officials will determine when practice can resume.

The athletic schedule does not only affect football as all athletic activities will be postponed for the rest of this week. This week marks the third time in the last five years that weather has affected games in the Lowcountry. Twice the S.C. High School League extended the regular season, but that does not appear to be the case this season.

The Executive Committee of the High School League has scheduled a conference call Wednesday to discuss possible scenarios for when games can be played, if at all.

Wando volleyball on a roll

Wando’s volleyball team is now 2-0 in early season tournaments after winning the Porter-Gaud Invitational over the weekend. Wando, 12-0 this season, defeated River Bluff in the championship game. The Warriors beat another area power, Oceanside Collegiate, in the semifinals.

Senior outside hitter Grae Gosnell tallied 79 kills in the tournament, posting 14 kills in the championship game victory.

Porter-Gaud also reached the semifinals before losing to River Bluff.