College of Charleston women’s basketball coach Candice M. Jackson said the addition of six talented freshmen will make the Cougars a deeper, faster team this season.
With the influx of young talent, Jackson hopes to be able to run the kind of up-tempo, in-your-face transition style of play she’s been trying to install since first arriving in the Lowcountry five years ago.
“We’re going to be young, but we’re talented and that’s going to allow us to do some things that we haven’t been able to do in the past,” Jackson said. “The freshmen have come in very hungry to learn and prove themselves every day in practice. I think we’re going to be an exciting basketball team to watch because we're going to be able to get up and down the floor.”
Coming off a 7-24 season that saw the Cougars win just two games in the Colonial Athletic Association, Jackson said she finally has the depth and team speed to utilize the kind of offensive and defensive systems she favors. That will start on the defensive end, where the Cougars will pressure teams all over the court.
“In the past, we haven’t had the depth that we’ve got now, especially in the backcourt, so we couldn’t pressure teams as much as we would have liked,” Jackson said. “We think we’ve got that depth now and it’s all going to start on defense. We’re going to be able to use our quickness to our advantage. Our defense is a little further along than our offense is right now, so we’re going to need to create some turnovers and hopefully that will lead to easy baskets and get our confidence going.”
Among the freshman who should have an immediate impact is 6-1 forward Arynn Eady.
“Arynn has been a pleasant surprise since she got here in June,” Jackson said. “She came in focused from day one. She can rebound and runs the floor. She’s been a beast in the post and has given us a presence in the paint that we haven’t had in the past.”
Freshman point guard Tyler Collins is also expected to see plenty of playing time.
“She really pushes the ball up the floor and has great vision,” Jackson said. “She has the ability to change the way we play.”
Charleston is not without some experience, especially in the backcourt where the Cougars return three starters — Darien Huff, Deja Ford and Cailin Dorsey. Ford is the team’s top returning scorer, averaging 9.7 points and three rebounds a game last season. Huff averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds a game.
“Darien is a leader by example,” Jackson said. “She’s been a three-year starter, so she knows the league and knows what it takes to win in the CAA. Deja had some nagging injuries last year, but she’s come back stronger than ever and I think she’s going to be even better than she was a year ago.”
College of Charleston Women
Last season: 7-24, 2-16 (10th in CAA)
Coach: Candice M. Jackson, 32-90 in four seasons at College of Charleston.
Notes: The Cougars have their entire backcourt intact as Darien Huff (8.5 ppg., 3.9), Deja Ford (9.7 ppg., 3.1 rpg) and Cail Dorsey (6.1 ppg., 2.7 rpg) return from last season.
College of Charleston Women’s Schedule
Nov. 3 Southern Wesleyan 2 p.m.
Nov. 7 North Greenville 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 10 S.C. State 2 p.m.
Nov. 15 at Campbell 7 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Wofford 2 p.m.
Nov. 24 Furman 2 p.m.
Nov. 29 Winthrop 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 2 at Appalachian State 2 p.m.
Dec. 16 at Lipscomb 5 p.m.
Dec. 19 Charleston Southern 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 21 Presbyterian noon
Dec. 31 at George Mason 2 p.m.
Jan. 4 at UNC Wilmington 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 11 at Elon 7 p.m.
Jan. 13 at William & Mary 2 p.m.
Jan. 18 Towson 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 James Madison 2 p.m.
Jan. 25 at Drexel 7 p.m.
Jan. 27 at Delaware 1 p.m.
Feb. 1 Northeastern 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 3 Hofstra 1 p.m.
Feb. 8 William & Mary 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 10 Elon 2 p.m.
Feb. 15 at James Madison noon
Feb. 17 at Towson 2 p.m.
Feb. 22 Delaware 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 Drexel 1 p.m.
March 1 at Hofstra 7 p.m.
March 3 at Northeastern 2 p.m.
March 8 UNC Wilmington 6:30 p.m.
March 13-16 CAA Tournament