Speechless and humbled as the crowd applauded Sunday evening, Becky Royal reflected back on her arrival in Charleston about six years ago.
A transplant from Rhode Island, Royal was thrust into the Holy City sailing scene, surrounded by people who have made the Lowcountry a premiere destination for competitive racing.
She became part of that fabric Sunday after the Charleston Yacht Club Regatta when was named the 2019 recipient of the George Lockwood award, one that is given to a sailor who has strongly represented the local racing scene over the years.
"I think back to six years ago when I was invited to come watch the regatta," Royal said. "To be embraced by so many great people, it's truly humbling and overwhelming."
Other recipients at the 84th annual regatta include Britton Durst, the winner of the Women's Award, which is given to a local female sailor who has had a significant impact in the sport.
In addition to the award winners, the weekend race saw nearly 70 boats in local waters.
Ahead of Sunday’s race, Matt Seif readied his J/24 for competition. The boat is the one of the most popular keelboats and is designed for recreational and day sailing.
Seif, who’s been a member of the Charleston Yacht Club for about a decade, said sailing has been a huge part of his life since he was 6.
“I race pretty much all year in different areas,” he said. “So I like to make sure I support this one since it’s right here at home.”
Wind played a factor both days, with Saturday seeing shifty air and Sunday being delayed roughly 45 minutes due to lack of wind.
JD Rosser, the principle race officer for this year’s event, said they were still able to get some quality races in each circle, ranging from the middle of the harbor, to the Battery and the Ashley River.
“It was a good weekend overall,” We had some good competition and everyone seemed to be happy with the layout of the courses. And that’s important when you factor in the wind. You need that consistency.”